NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

ASIC announces advice affordability findings

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 6 JUL 2021   12:09PM

ASIC has revealed the major concerns of financial advisers in making advice more affordable following its nine-month review.

In an effort to provide consumers access to good quality and affordable financial advice, the corporate regulator unveiled its findings this month under Consultation Paper 332 Promoting access to affordable advice for consumers (CP 332).

The majority of the 466 respondents, who took part during consultations in November 2020 and then again in April 2021, said they want to use the term 'limited advice'.

However, several barriers impede the provision of limited advice, namely that it is too costly and that comprehensive and limited advice fall under the same regulatory requirements.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Register now [Earn CPD]

Participants pointed out that meeting the FASEA Code of Ethics is a concern, as is the lack of clarity around the regulatory requirements for limited advice.

The majority said that strategic advice could benefit consumers, but again, uncertainty about the laws are a major concern.

Some said that licensees are limiting advisers' ability to provide strategic advice and that more ASIC guidance is needed.

A business' overheads and fixed costs are driving up the cost of advice, ASIC found.

The Statement of Advice preparation, which includes client and product research, is a costly exercise. Some 146 respondents supported allowing greater use of the Record of Advice.

Advisers said that the rising regulatory and governance costs are making advice less affordable.

Many want RG 244 Giving information, general advice and scaled advice overhauled. It is too long and clashes with the FASEA requirements, they said.

One interesting finding is that over two thirds of the 215 participants, when asked about robo-advice, said they do not provide it and do not intend to in the future. This is because there is no demand, consumers prefer a human adviser and there are too many compliance concerns.

As for its next steps, ASIC said it has "identified a number of initiatives that may assist industry participants in providing good-quality, affordable personal advice to consumers".

"ASIC has provided industry feedback on issues relating to law reform to Treasury for consideration as part of the Quality of Advice review," the regulator said.

Read more: ASICFASEA
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

FASEA maintains low pass rate
Westpac in fresh $87m remediation program
Regulators warn trustees of super advice fee obligations
ASIC consults on market integrity rules
ASIC looks to tighten crypto ETP oversight
Regulators urge wider DDO adoption
ASIC disqualifies SMSF auditor
Adviser slapped with four-year ban
ASIC removes Societe Generale restrictions
Better Advice regulations hit parliament

Editor's Choice

Class to dump MDA investment

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The SMSF technology platform has decided to either convert or redeem its $3.1 million investment in Philo Capital Advisers after concluding it is not in the best interest of its shareholders.

Vision Super appoints new chair

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $12.2 billion industry super fund Vision Super has appointed its first female chair.

ASIC announces advice affordability findings

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC has revealed the major concerns of financial advisers in making advice more affordable following its nine-month review.

FASEA maintains low pass rate

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) exam held in May recorded another low pass rate, continuing the trend of previous exams.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
5

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
6

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
9

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Phil Anderson

GENERAL MANAGER POLICY & PROFESSIONALISM
ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL ADVISERS
The Association of Financial Advisers general manager policy and professionalism Phil Anderson has a disciplined value system. Now, he is on a mission to make the advice industry flourish again. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.