ASIC announces advice affordability findings

ASIC has revealed the major concerns of financial advisers in making advice more affordable following its nine-month review.

In an effort to provide consumers access to good quality and affordable financial advice, the corporate regulator unveiled its findings this month under Consultation Paper 332 Promoting access to affordable advice for consumers (CP 332).

The majority of the 466 respondents, who took part during consultations in November 2020 and then again in April 2021, said they want to use the term 'limited advice'.

However, several barriers impede the provision of limited advice, namely that it is too costly and that comprehensive and limited advice fall under the same regulatory requirements.

Participants pointed out that meeting the FASEA Code of Ethics is a concern, as is the lack of clarity around the regulatory requirements for limited advice.

The majority said that strategic advice could benefit consumers, but again, uncertainty about the laws are a major concern.

Some said that licensees are limiting advisers' ability to provide strategic advice and that more ASIC guidance is needed.

A business' overheads and fixed costs are driving up the cost of advice, ASIC found.

The Statement of Advice preparation, which includes client and product research, is a costly exercise. Some 146 respondents supported allowing greater use of the Record of Advice.

Advisers said that the rising regulatory and governance costs are making advice less affordable.

Many want RG 244 Giving information, general advice and scaled advice overhauled. It is too long and clashes with the FASEA requirements, they said.

One interesting finding is that over two thirds of the 215 participants, when asked about robo-advice, said they do not provide it and do not intend to in the future. This is because there is no demand, consumers prefer a human adviser and there are too many compliance concerns.

As for its next steps, ASIC said it has "identified a number of initiatives that may assist industry participants in providing good-quality, affordable personal advice to consumers".

"ASIC has provided industry feedback on issues relating to law reform to Treasury for consideration as part of the Quality of Advice review," the regulator said.