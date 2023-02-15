Newspaper icon
ASIC acts to combat financial inequality for First Nations people

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 FEB 2023   12:39PM

ASIC has published an Indigenous Financial Services Framework to support positive financial outcomes for First Nations people.

The Framework's development is the result of extensive consultations with stakeholders, including First Nations people, financial services industry representatives, government departments, and regulators.

ASIC identified several key learnings through the consultation, including the recognition of First Nations people's pre-colonial economies; and acknowledging First Nations people's exclusion from the Australian financial system.

The regulator also said that financial wellbeing affects all aspects of First Nations peoples' lives, and recognised that there are many different versions of financial success.

ASIC's Framework aims to promote positive financial outcomes for First Nations peoples by using the learnings from the consultation to inform its work with First Nations consumers.

The Framework outlines long-term outcomes that require ongoing collaboration and engagement between ASIC and its stakeholders, including reducing harm and misconduct, providing accessible financial products and services, increasing holistic service delivery, and establishing culturally appropriate experiences when engaging with financial services providers.

Further, ASIC's Stretch Reconciliation Plan 2023-2026 (RAP) complements the Indigenous Financial Services Framework by highlighting the pursuit and promotion of regulatory outcomes that address harm and misconduct affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander consumers and investors.

ASIC said the RAP and Framework are part of its efforts to support positive financial outcomes for First Nations consumers by communicating best practice engagement expectations to industry participants.

"The financial services industry is well placed to continue the journey towards First Nations peoples having full and effective use of banking services, with a safety net of appropriate insurance, access to superannuation and suitable credit options. Strong regulatory activities are also critical in protecting this positive activity by ensuring lawful, fair service to consumers and protection of their rights," Professor Robynne Quiggin said.

