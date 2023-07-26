Newspaper icon
ASIC acts against illegal investment scheme operator

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 JUL 2023   12:41PM

ASIC is suing the operator of several unregistered managed investment schemes that, among other investors, targeted SMSF members.

Sasha Hopkins, director of The A Team Property Group, is facing civil action for alleged unlicensed conduct and running several unregistered schemes.

ASIC is alleging that Hopkins offered clients property investment opportunities, either personally or via their self-managed super fund, into a 'joint venture' development program for the purchase and development of real estate in Queensland, Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia.

However, at no time did Hopkins or his company hold an AFSL that allowed such activity.

Hopkins promoted at least 25 development joint ventures, raising more than $32 million from clients. ASIC has previously said that he told investors they could expect guaranteed returns of 25-50% over the life of each development, expected to be 18-24 months.

ASIC has also previously alleged that Hopkins misused investor funds, including converting them into crypto assets.

ASIC is seeking to have The A Team Property Group wound up, alongside five of the investment schemes and all associated companies and trusts. It also wants Hopkins banned from managing corporations.

The regulator already had Hopkins' assets frozen in June 2022, as well as those of The A Team Property Group and Sash Investment Holdings, another company owned by Hopkins.

