ASIC accepts EU firm from advice firm

ASIC has accepted a court enforceable undertaking from financial advice firm Lasarith and its sole director and responsible manager Adam Smith.

Lasarith, trading as Succession Matters, will cease operating its financial services business under its AFSL and commence the process to cancel it by next February.

Smith has also agreed to undertake further professional training and will not be a responsible manager of any other AFSL holder for a period of at least 18 months from 10 November 2022.

Lasarith caught ASIC's attention following concerns the firm and its authorised representatives failed to provide Statements of Advice (SoA) to clients as required by the Corporations Act.

The investigation identified the firm and its authorised representatives failed to provide SoAs to clients at least 24 times during the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 financial years, in accordance with s946A of the Corporations Act.

It also revealed the same thing occurred at least 30 times during the 2016-2017 and 2017- 2018 FYs in relation to s946C of the Corporations Act.

ASIC found Smith failed to take sufficient action to prevent breaches until September 2017 and failed to notify the regulator until September 2021.

It explained that during this time Smith did not fulfill all obligations as the responsible manager.