Ascent Investment ordered into liquidation

The Federal Court has ordered Ascent Investment and Coaching to be wound up following ASIC's investigation into a $149 million Ponzi scheme.

ASIC froze the assets of Ascent and its director Michael Dunjey in late December 2021. Dunjey was also forced to surrender his passport and remain in Australia.

ASIC alleges that Dunjey operated a dodgy scheme that was unregistered and operated without a licence.

While ASIC's investigation is still ongoing, it is looking into why Ascent produced "little business-generated revenue and is being sustained almost entirely through borrowings".

Ascent's primary means to make payments on loans is money it receives from further loans, ASIC said, and has substantial liabilities compared to its assets.

Furthermore, Dunjey produced financial records that were inaccurate and incorrect.

ASIC calculates that Ascent owed about $149 million to clients and held $4 million in assets.

In March 2022, ASIC applied to the Federal Court to appoint provisional liquidators to wind up Ascent. Three months later, ASIC succeeded in its application to liquidate Ascent, appointing liquidators Matthew Donnelly and Sean Holmes from Deloitte Financial Advisory.

On April 24, ASIC announced that the Federal Court ordered Ascent and its managed investment scheme wound up on just and equitable grounds.

"The Federal Court's reasons and certain orders are currently subject to a non-publication order... The Court will consider whether the non-publication order should be lifted at a future hearing," ASIC said.