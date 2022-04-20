ART responsible investment specialists jump to Redpoint

Redpoint Investment Management has appointed two portfolio managers, both joining from Australian Retirement Trust (ART) where they were responsible investment specialists.

Hunter Page and Chris Parks have joined the investment manager.

Page and Parks both previously worked at QSuper, which merged with Sunsuper to form ART.

At ART, Page was responsible for managing the socially responsible investment option which grew from $320 million to $960 million under his management.

Prior to that, he was the head of new business at Regnan, an impact investment manager which is now part of the Pendal Group.

Earlier in his career, Page worked at UBS, where he developed and implemented its global ESG strategy in Zurich, Switzerland.

Parks was most recently a sustainable investment strategist at ART, responsible for developing and implementing the fund's approach to managing climate change risks and opportunities, including aligning the fund to net zero.

Previously, Parks was an ESG analyst at Credit Suisse and also at Regnan. He has also held ESG analyst roles with MSCI and ANZ Bank.

Redpoint chief executive Max Cappetta welcomed the two new portfolio managers to the firm.

"With the addition of Hunter and Chris to the team, Redpoint is now well placed to expand on its existing responsible and impact investment capabilities, blending the deep global knowledge that they bring with our active quantitative approach," he said.

"This expertise will enable us to provide our clients with strategies that have a positive financial, environmental and societal impact while also remaining aligned to our proven investment disciplines."