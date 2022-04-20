Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

ART responsible investment specialists jump to Redpoint

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 APR 2022   12:45PM

Redpoint Investment Management has appointed two portfolio managers, both joining from Australian Retirement Trust (ART) where they were responsible investment specialists.

Hunter Page and Chris Parks have joined the investment manager.

Page and Parks both previously worked at QSuper, which merged with Sunsuper to form ART.

At ART, Page was responsible for managing the socially responsible investment option which grew from $320 million to $960 million under his management.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

Prior to that, he was the head of new business at Regnan, an impact investment manager which is now part of the Pendal Group.

Earlier in his career, Page worked at UBS, where he developed and implemented its global ESG strategy in Zurich, Switzerland.

Parks was most recently a sustainable investment strategist at ART, responsible for developing and implementing the fund's approach to managing climate change risks and opportunities, including aligning the fund to net zero.

Previously, Parks was an ESG analyst at Credit Suisse and also at Regnan. He has also held ESG analyst roles with MSCI and ANZ Bank.

Redpoint chief executive Max Cappetta welcomed the two new portfolio managers to the firm.

"With the addition of Hunter and Chris to the team, Redpoint is now well placed to expand on its existing responsible and impact investment capabilities, blending the deep global knowledge that they bring with our active quantitative approach," he said.

"This expertise will enable us to provide our clients with strategies that have a positive financial, environmental and societal impact while also remaining aligned to our proven investment disciplines."

Read more: ARTRedpoint Investment ManagementAustralian Retirement TrustChris ParksHunter Page
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ART hires from Cbus
Thirty-eight super funds face sustainability issues: APRA
Hostplus commits to net zero
Sydney Airport deal completes
Women own $1.2tn in super: Research
Super fund cuts fees, appoints insurer
Super funds drop Russian assets
Australian Retirement Trust announces next merger partner
Biggest ever super merger completes
QSuper merger update, fee cuts

Editor's Choice

Spirit Super pays tribute to Doug Fry

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
One of Spirit Super's founding directors and its longest serving chair, Doug Fry, passed away last week.

Contango signs distribution deal, flags rebrand

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Contango Asset Management has entered into a distribution agreement with a newly launched private credit manager launched by the former chief investment officer of Merricks Capital. It has also signalled its intention to rebrand.

Heffron adds head of product

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
SMSF administrator Heffron has appointed a head of product, hiring from BT.

HESTA confirms bid for Ramsay Health Care

ANDREW MCKEAN
Industry super fund HESTA has announced it is part of a consortium led by KKR to acquire all the issued share capital of Ramsay Health Care.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.