ART hires from Cbus

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 5 APR 2022   11:47AM

Australian Retirement Trust, the newly merged QSuper and Sunsuper, has appointed a head of sustainable investment from Cbus.

In what is the fund's first major appointment since finalising the merger on February 28, it has nabbed Cbus global head of responsible investment Nicole Bradford.

Bradford has been in the role at Cbus for seven years.

Prior to that, she spent almost a decade in various environmental risk roles with GE Capital.

"As a profit-for-members superannuation fund, we believe integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into our investment philosophy is consistent with better investment outcomes and contributes to a more sustainable future for our members and all Australians," ART chief investment officer Ian Patrick said.

"At Australian Retirement Trust, we're committed to being a force for good that enhances retirement outcomes and to make the world a better place for our more than two million members."

He welcomed Bradford to the new role, emphasising the importance of sustainable investment to ART.

"With more than 25 years' experience embedding sustainable thinking and practices within organisations, Nicole will play a pivotal role in helping build on Australian Retirement Trust's work in the rapidly maturing space of responsible investment," Patrick added.

"This is a critical role for Australian Retirement Trust, helping to build on the combined capability and strength of the wider investment team, and we are fortunate to have someone of Nicole's experience and leadership qualities join the team."

