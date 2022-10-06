APRA unmasks fund outsourcing impacts

APRA's thematic review on outsourcing arrangements in the superannuation industry found that trustees' efforts since the Royal Commission have resulted in stronger board oversight and monitoring of outsourcing arrangements and service providers.

The thematic review assessed the management of outsourcing arrangements across 10 retail super trustees, covering four key services - administration, financial advice, investment management and insurance.

APRA's observations focused on trustees' assessment of service providers' value for money, trustees' measurement and monitoring of service providers' performance and trustees' oversight of service providers.

SPS 231 requires that trustees undertake a tender or other selection process when choosing or renewing arrangements with service providers. While most trustees undertake a tender process when selecting a service provider - obtaining quotes and specifications from providers in the market to test costs and services on behalf of their members, others used related-party service providers.

APRA observed that instead of undertaking a tender, trustees often benchmark costs and services against an expert's view of the market, using either an external consultant or an internal team.

"Done well, both tenders and benchmarking exercises can generate real benefits for members by helping trustees to assess and, where possible, improve the value members get from outsourcing arrangements," APRA said.

However, the regulator did find that some trustees had scoped their benchmarking activities too narrowly and consequently missed the opportunity to understand, challenge and improve the value to members obtained from certain outsourcing arrangements. It also observed that some trustee benchmarking exercises didn't generate any specific recommendations relating to opportunities to improve value for members.

A common pitfall APRA saw was for benchmarking exercises to focus on justifying costs and service standards, rather than seeking to challenge the status quo.

"Weaker benchmarking exercises focused mainly on costs of an arrangement, without sufficient consideration of the quality of services provided," the regulator said.

On performance measurement and monitoring, APRA noted that outsourcing arrangements can be complex and extend across several service providers and sub-providers.

APRA prescribed that to monitor and support the measurement of outcomes for members effectively, in line with Prudential Standard SPS 515 Strategic Planning and Member Outcomes (SPS 515), better practice requires trustees to clearly define and measure service standards that balance value, quality and efficiency.

"This can then be supported by regular reporting, including an appropriate mix of data and analysis, from service providers to the trustee," it said.

Further, where there are related-party outsourcing arrangements, the oversight of service providers necessarily included navigation of actual and perceived conflicts of interest.

While there aren't any legislative or prudential requirements for a trustee to operate a trustee office, a majority of the assessed sample had done so.

APRA witnessed a range of sizes and structures of trustee office functions and different approached by trustees to establishing functional independence for the trustee office from the broader conglomerate group within which they operate.

"The most value is gained when the office can effectively challenge and influence the trustee's service providers," the regulator said.

"This relies on the office having an appropriate mandate and the necessary skills and capability."

Looking ahead, APRA has engaged directly with each of the trustees included in the thematic review and directed supervisory attention to ensuring trustee-specific observations are addressed. It affixed that all sampled trustees were making good progress.

Beyond entity-specific observations, the regulator hopes the insights from the thematic review will assist all trustees as they evaluate and improve their outsourcing management practices, especially given the higher governance and decision-making expectations established by the Your Future, Your Super reforms and SPS 515.

Of note, the findings from the thematic review will inform the evolution of the prudential standards and guidance. More specifically, findings from the review have informed draft CPS 230 which APRA has recently released for consultation.

APRA's thematic review was borne from its continued focus on improving the operation resilience of trustees and thereby outcomes for super members as well as because of concerns around trustees' management of related party arrangements that emerged from the financial services Royal Commission.