Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

APRA toughens stress testing frequency, valuation stance

BY KARREN VERGARA, RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  FRIDAY, 21 JUL 2023   12:33PM

The prudential regulator is reinforcing the importance of superannuation funds to conduct more rigorous and frequent stress testing amid the fracas over valuations in the property sector.

In updating Prudential Practice Guide SPG 530 Investment Governance (SPG 530), APRA expects trustees to consider the benefits arising from more frequent stress testing beyond the annual requirement.

This includes whether there are benefits to undertaking these on a quarterly basis or in line with certain criteria as pre-determined by the RSE.

"APRA expects an RSE licensee would consider those factors that require more frequent or ad-hoc stress tests," APRA said.

SPG 530, which took effect at the start of 2023, also details how trustees should approach liquidity management and valuations practices.

APRA expects trustees to undertake asset valuations on at least a quarterly basis.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

Where valuations are done less frequently, APRA said it wants trustees to demonstrate how it has determined that the valuation frequency is appropriate.

"Factors that would inform valuation frequency include, but are not limited to, the frequency with which member transactions are permitted, how valuation data is incorporated in unit prices/crediting rates, access to valuation information and costs," APRA said.

In the latest update, APRA wants trustees to "ensure that all valuations are received within a timeframe that supports active oversight and timely implementation of valuation changes".

"For example, an RSE licensee would seek to ensure that valuations are received in line with, and ahead of, common performance measurement periods, such as end of calendar quarters," APRA said.

Where a super fund operates some or all its investment functions internally, APRA expects it to have the systems, resources and processes that support the appropriate management of risk commensurate with services provided by highly skilled external service providers.

APRA is also ramping up its monitoring of ESG considerations.

Super funds must demonstrate an understanding of ESG risks and opportunities in investment activities and demonstrate how stewardship activities generate value in investments.

They must demonstrate "how risk considerations connected to ESG factors are integrated into investment analysis, decision making and oversight, ensuring that the appropriate resources are available to identify and respond to material ESG factors". They must also assess climate risk exposures.

Further, APRA said that it expects super funds to consider "how it uses its influence or investment market presence, including engaging with investees, making public statements, undertaking policy advocacy and voting, to generate value in investments."

Those engaging in stewardship activities, APRA wants them to demonstrate how those activities contribute to value creation or preservation over different time horizons and support delivering financial returns to beneficiaries.

They must also show how this is appropriate in the context of the RSE licensee's business operations, resources and investment mix and complexity; are undertaken on a cost-effective basis, including where undertaken by way of a collective approach; and are aligned with publicly disclosed statements on stewardship.

APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said: "By making these significant changes, APRA seeks to drive more robust governance of fund investments and ensure trustees put the best financial interests of their members at the centre of investment strategies and decisions."

"The reforms have been broadly welcomed by trustees, many of whom have sharpened their focus on the valuation of unlisted assets, liquidity management and stress testing in recent months. We note that in some cases trustees have already aligned their investment governance to the draft guidance released for consultation in November 2022."

Read more: APRAMargaret Cole
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Trustees lack urgency, strategy on RIC: Regulators
More assets held in Choice over MySuper: APRA figures
Regulators begin FAR consultation
APRA finalises operational risk prudential standard
FRAA provides roadmap for improved super regulation by APRA
Diversa loses key super fund mandate
Equipsuper adds board director
Institutions must raise the bar on cybersecurity resilience: APRA
Frontier calls for better unlisted asset valuations
Cbus delivers strong returns, grapples property headwinds

Editor's Choice

Nuveen appoints head of consultant relations, APAC

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
Nuveen has strengthened its Asia Pacific global client group with the appointment of a new head for its APAC ex-Japan consultant relations team.

NGS Super expands leadership

ELIZABETH FRY  |   11:32AM
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera has expanded her leadership team by promoting three more executives to run strategy, investment operations and legal and governance.

Rethinking retirement: Focus on spending, not saving

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:44PM
AMP general manager of retirement solutions Ben Hillier has emphasised the need to inspire more confidence in individuals approaching retirement.

FICAP 2023: Countdown is on

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:35PM
Preparations are underway for the 2023 'Who Wants to be a RockStar?', to be hosted by the Financial Industry Community Aid Program (FICAP) next week.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alex Joiner

CHIEF ECONOMIST
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
IFM Investors chief economist Alex Joiner say he owes much of his success to two things - invaluable mentors and his home city of Melbourne. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.