APRA toughens stress testing frequency, valuation stance

The prudential regulator is reinforcing the importance of superannuation funds to conduct more rigorous and frequent stress testing amid the fracas over valuations in the property sector.

In updating Prudential Practice Guide SPG 530 Investment Governance (SPG 530), APRA expects trustees to consider the benefits arising from more frequent stress testing beyond the annual requirement.

This includes whether there are benefits to undertaking these on a quarterly basis or in line with certain criteria as pre-determined by the RSE.

"APRA expects an RSE licensee would consider those factors that require more frequent or ad-hoc stress tests," APRA said.

SPG 530, which took effect at the start of 2023, also details how trustees should approach liquidity management and valuations practices.

APRA expects trustees to undertake asset valuations on at least a quarterly basis.

Where valuations are done less frequently, APRA said it wants trustees to demonstrate how it has determined that the valuation frequency is appropriate.

"Factors that would inform valuation frequency include, but are not limited to, the frequency with which member transactions are permitted, how valuation data is incorporated in unit prices/crediting rates, access to valuation information and costs," APRA said.

In the latest update, APRA wants trustees to "ensure that all valuations are received within a timeframe that supports active oversight and timely implementation of valuation changes".

"For example, an RSE licensee would seek to ensure that valuations are received in line with, and ahead of, common performance measurement periods, such as end of calendar quarters," APRA said.

Where a super fund operates some or all its investment functions internally, APRA expects it to have the systems, resources and processes that support the appropriate management of risk commensurate with services provided by highly skilled external service providers.

APRA is also ramping up its monitoring of ESG considerations.

Super funds must demonstrate an understanding of ESG risks and opportunities in investment activities and demonstrate how stewardship activities generate value in investments.

They must demonstrate "how risk considerations connected to ESG factors are integrated into investment analysis, decision making and oversight, ensuring that the appropriate resources are available to identify and respond to material ESG factors". They must also assess climate risk exposures.

Further, APRA said that it expects super funds to consider "how it uses its influence or investment market presence, including engaging with investees, making public statements, undertaking policy advocacy and voting, to generate value in investments."

Those engaging in stewardship activities, APRA wants them to demonstrate how those activities contribute to value creation or preservation over different time horizons and support delivering financial returns to beneficiaries.

They must also show how this is appropriate in the context of the RSE licensee's business operations, resources and investment mix and complexity; are undertaken on a cost-effective basis, including where undertaken by way of a collective approach; and are aligned with publicly disclosed statements on stewardship.

APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said: "By making these significant changes, APRA seeks to drive more robust governance of fund investments and ensure trustees put the best financial interests of their members at the centre of investment strategies and decisions."

"The reforms have been broadly welcomed by trustees, many of whom have sharpened their focus on the valuation of unlisted assets, liquidity management and stress testing in recent months. We note that in some cases trustees have already aligned their investment governance to the draft guidance released for consultation in November 2022."