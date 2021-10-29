APRA to weed out underperforming choice products

Choice products charge significantly higher and tend to underperform compared to MySuper options, new analysis by APRA finds.

Ahead of unveiling the inaugural Choice Product Heatmap, the prudential regulator released staggering statistics that will force superannuation trustees to lift their game and expose choice products that are failing members by charging high fees and delivering poor investment returns.

APRA found that choice products charge 40% more in administration fees than MySuper products on a median basis using a member with a $50,000 balance.

After examining 568 choice products with 43,000 investment options in total, choice products underperformed a risk-adjusted, peer-derived benchmark by more than 75 basis point compared to MySuper options.

Further, performance of choice products with similar allocations to growth assets varied considerably.

APRA highlights its findings in its newly released Information paper: Choice sector performance: improving outcomes for superannuation members.

Unlike MySuper products in which members defaulted into the product through employer arrangements, choice members typically either select other investment options available, join a new fund on their own accord or via an adviser.

APRA executive board member Margaret Cole said historically, the choice sector's complexity, variety and sheer volume of options have helped to shield poorer performers from scrutiny.

"By shining a light on choice products that are failing to deliver quality, value-for-money outcomes, APRA expects to see the same types of improvements for the 34% of member accounts in the choice sector," she said.

Choice products make up 46% or $859 billion (based on 30 June 2020 figures) of the APRA-regulated superannuation sector. They are typically more complex and varied than default MySuper products, making comparisons more challenging, Cole said.

"The new Choice Product Heatmap will make clear which trustees have underperforming choice products and where they need to lift their games. Trustees are expected to identify the reasons for their underperformance and take prompt action to address those issues," she said.