NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

APRA to weed out underperforming choice products

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 29 OCT 2021   12:32PM

Choice products charge significantly higher and tend to underperform compared to MySuper options, new analysis by APRA finds.

Ahead of unveiling the inaugural Choice Product Heatmap, the prudential regulator released staggering statistics that will force superannuation trustees to lift their game and expose choice products that are failing members by charging high fees and delivering poor investment returns.

APRA found that choice products charge 40% more in administration fees than MySuper products on a median basis using a member with a $50,000 balance.

After examining 568 choice products with 43,000 investment options in total, choice products underperformed a risk-adjusted, peer-derived benchmark by more than 75 basis point compared to MySuper options.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Find out why 44% of advisers are using managed accounts

Further, performance of choice products with similar allocations to growth assets varied considerably.

APRA highlights its findings in its newly released Information paper: Choice sector performance: improving outcomes for superannuation members.

Unlike MySuper products in which members defaulted into the product through employer arrangements, choice members typically either select other investment options available, join a new fund on their own accord or via an adviser.

APRA executive board member Margaret Cole said historically, the choice sector's complexity, variety and sheer volume of options have helped to shield poorer performers from scrutiny.

"By shining a light on choice products that are failing to deliver quality, value-for-money outcomes, APRA expects to see the same types of improvements for the 34% of member accounts in the choice sector," she said.

Choice products make up 46% or $859 billion (based on 30 June 2020 figures) of the APRA-regulated superannuation sector. They are typically more complex and varied than default MySuper products, making comparisons more challenging, Cole said.

"The new Choice Product Heatmap will make clear which trustees have underperforming choice products and where they need to lift their games. Trustees are expected to identify the reasons for their underperformance and take prompt action to address those issues," she said.

Read more: APRAMySuperChoice Product HeatmapMargaret Cole
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

APRA appoints investment risk lead from TCorp
Major legislations hit parliament
Unlisted asset valuation processes largely inadequate: APRA
BOQ divests St Andrew's Insurance
No proof of member benefit: APRA on super fund spends
MetLife upgrades adviser platform
Scariest themes for investors revealed
Christian Super enhances insurance offering
APRA readies new super fund remuneration regime
Actuaries Institute devises director skills checklist

Editor's Choice

Super fund documents unreadable: Study

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The documents produced by Australia's largest superannuation funds have performed dismally in an analysis of readability, with an average score of 45.6 out of a possible 100.

Major legislations hit parliament

KARREN VERGARA
Two major pieces of legislation have been introduced in parliament, including the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort.

APRA to weed out underperforming choice products

KARREN VERGARA
Choice products charge significantly higher and tend to underperform compared to MySuper options, new analysis by APRA finds.

Former Women in Super chief joins AIST

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) appointed the former chief executive of Women in Super as general manager, professional development.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Cassandra Crowe

HEAD OF CONSULTANTS AND RESEARCH
T. ROWE PRICE INTERNATIONAL LTD
T. Rowe Price vice president, head of consultant relations Australia and New Zealand Cassandra Crowe is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion. Here she explains her philosophy for making a positive difference. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.