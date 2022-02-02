NEWS
Regulatory

APRA to continue scrutiny of trustees

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 FEB 2022   12:20PM

The prudential regulator has outlined its policy and supervision priorities for 2022, saying its prime focus is rectifying sub-standard industry practices and eradicating unacceptable product performance.

Released yesterday, APRA said it will continue to exercise its powers to ensure RSE licensees are doing right by members.

Throughout the year, APRA's supervisors will target trustees identified in 2021 as having sub-standard practices. These funds were identified in thematic reviews. For those not specifically captured in these reviews, APRA will undertake a gap analysis.

It will also continue placing pressure on underperforming funds, saying Choice products will also now be scrutinised following their inclusion in the heatmaps in December.

APRA said it is also assessing the remediation plans of super funds that failed the inaugural performance test last year, adding that it has required some of these funds to prepare contingency plans that "include pre-positioning for an orderly transfer of members to another fund" if they're to fail again.

Meanwhile, APRA said all its policy priorities are focused on strengthening financial resilience in superannuation and improving outcomes for members.

In light of increased consolidation in the industry, APRA intends to refresh the superannuation prudential framework to ensure there are appropriate requirements and guidance in place to inform merger and exit activity across the sector, the regulator said.

As part of this, APRA will be reviewing Prudential Practice Guide SPG 227 Successor Fund Transfers and Wind-ups with a view to developing new requirements to apply from 2023 in the event of cancellation of an authority to offer a MySuper product, it said.

Prudential Standard SPS 515 Strategic Planning and Member Outcomes (SPS 515) and associated guidance will also be reviewed this year in 2022, with the aim of strengthening business planning practices and ensuring rigorous expenditure management.

It will identify possible enhancements, to ensure RSE licensees remain focused on improving outcomes for members, consistent with their obligation to act in the best financial interests of beneficiaries, APRA said, with a new standard expected in 2023.

In terms of retirement income, APRA said it intends to support the implementation of the Retirement Income Covenant, with changes to the prudential framework subject to legislative timeframes.

"APRA will work with all participants in the wealth management sector to encourage innovation in the development of high-quality retirement products that deliver good outcomes to members, while avoiding creating legacy issues that have hindered the industry and its customers in the past," it said.

