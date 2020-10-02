NEWS
Regulatory
ANZ fined $10m
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 2 OCT 2020   4:39PM

ANZ will pay $10 million in penalties for unconscionable conduct after the Federal Court found it breached its obligations as a financial services licensee.

Between August 2003 and September 2015, it was found ANZ charged certain fees to personal and business customers in relation to periodic payments.

The fees included those charged for periodic payments that could not be made due to insufficient funds in the customer's account (non-payment fees).

They also involved transaction fees charged for successful period payments (transaction fees).

ANZ admitted that from around 11 July 2011, as a result of receiving communications from its external lawyers, it knew there was a risk it was not contractually entitled to charge same-name fees to non-loan retail and commercial customers (affected customers).

ASIC said ANZ did not determine whether it was entitled to charge the same-name fees and continued to charge them to the affected customers until September 2015.

ANZ admitted that by not making remediation payments it had engaged in unconscionable conduct on two occasions, breached its general obligation to comply with financial services law and failed to do all things necessary to ensure that financial services were provided efficiently, honestly and fairly.

The court ordered the $10 million penalty as result of this conduct.

"The outcome and penalty imposed by the court is a strong deterrent message and reflects ASIC's position that ANZ lacked contractual entitlement to charge these particular fees. ASIC, through its Office of Enforcement, has held ANZ to account for this conduct," ASIC deputy chair Daniel Crennan said.

"ASIC acknowledges the cooperative approach taken by ANZ to this litigation, which allowed the matter to be efficiently resolved by the court. It is in the public interest that parties to regulatory litigation cooperate where possible."

