General
AMP to release Pahari investigation findings
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 AUG 2020   10:08AM

The board of AMP will release the full report relating to the sexual harassment complaint made against Boe Pahari in 2017 by Julia Szlakowski.

In a statement to the ASX, AMP said it has received consent from both Pahari and Szlakowski to release the full findings of the investigation undertaken by UK external expert Andrew Burns QC.

"To date, the board has sought to protect the confidentiality of the investigation out of respect for all parties involved. Moreover, the board is determined to ensure AMP employees can have the confidence their confidentiality will be protected in making complaints and speaking up," AMP said.

The move follows public calls from Szlakowski and her legal team to release further details, following Pahari's appointment as chief executive of AMP Capital earlier this year.

The report will be redacted to remove names, initials and titles of other parties involved, AMP said.

The initial matter in 2017 was overseen by former AMP Capital chief executive Adam Tindall, then-AMP Capital chair Vanessa Wallace and former AMP chief executive Craig Meller. The board of AMP at the time was also informed, AMP said.

The current board was advised of the matter prior to Pahari's promotion and another review was undertaken, AMP said.

"Following that review, all board members were satisfied with the thoroughness of the investigation and the process followed, and that the consequences applied to Pahari were both significant and appropriate," the group said.

Pahari was penalised $500,000 for his conduct following the investigation.

