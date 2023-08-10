AMP provisions $50m in response to class action

Amid the Financial Adviser Class Action fallout, AMP has suspended its capital return, with a resolution expected by year-end.

AMP has set aside a $50 million provision, reflecting its preliminary assessment of potential liabilities associated with the advice practices central to the lawsuit. While awaiting the Federal Court's conclusive orders on the judgement, AMP chief executive Alexis George declared the financial advice and wealth management group's hesitancy in deciding on any appeal.

"We have booked a $50 million provision in response to the judgment in the Financial Adviser Class Action. The process for the Court making orders from the judgment is ongoing and until finalised we won't make a decision on any appeal," George said.

"Given the current uncertainty around the Court's judgment and other litigation matters, we are taking a prudent approach with our capital and liquidity and will pause tranche three of the capital return. We will review the decision to pause tranche three by no later than the end of the year."

In July 2023, the Federal Court ruled against AMP over its controversial change to the Buyer of Last Resort (BOLR) rules, backing AMP Financial Planning advisers who protested against the decline in their business valuations from 4x to 2.5 recurring revenue. Due to this change, businesses like Equity Financial Planners and Wealthstone faced losses of $813,560 and $115,533, respectively.

The announcement came after AMP unveiled its 1H23 results, whereby the company reported an underlying Net Profit After Tax (NPAT) of $112 million, closely mirroring its 1H22 performance.

AMP posted a statutory NPAT of $261 million for 1H23, marking a decline from the $469 million observed in 1H22. The previous corresponding period's figure was bolstered by the divestment of AMP's International Infrastructure Equity, Domestic Infrastructure Equity operations, and SuperConcepts.

Regarding its business units, AMP Bank reported a NPAT increase of 23.9%, reaching $57 million.

The platforms division noted 25.7% growth from 1H22 with an NPAT of $44 million. A significant contributor to this growth was the North platform, which saw increased engagement from independent financial advisers.

The advice division recoded an NPAT loss of $25 million. However, this figure indicates an improvement of $5 million compared to 1H22 results.

The New Zealand Wealth Management division maintained its course, reporting a consistent underlying NPAT of $17 million.

AMP reported an underlying earnings per share increase of 11.8% to 3.8 cents. Further, the firm declared an interim dividend of 2.5 cents per share, which is 20% franked.

"The performance of our underlying businesses continues to improve, with AMP Bank achieving disciplined mortgage growth in a competitive environment, the North platform significantly increasing inflows from independent financial advisers, Advice further reducing costs, and Master Trust operating more efficiently and delivering strong investment returns for members," George said.

"As part of our capital management program, we have returned $610 million in capital to shareholders through the share buyback and dividends in the past 12 months, and we have a remaining $140 million to be returned by the end of October 2023, through the interim dividend we have announced today and further share buybacks.

"We have significantly reduced the size and complexity of AMP's business, whilst continuing to resolve legacy issues. The changes we have made are allowing us to focus on driving performance and strategic investment in our growth businesses, with our eyes firmly on the future."