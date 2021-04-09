AMP launches super podcast

The wealth manager has launched a podcast aimed at breaking down technical superannuation topics to help more Australians understand the system.

Simplifying Super will have six episodes that cover Australia's superannuation and retirement systems, tax concessions, additional contributions, drawdowns, and what happens to super upon death.

It is hosted by AMP's content manager Adam Marsters along with manager, technical strategy Services John Perri and technical services manager Fabian Bussoletti.

AMP's workplace super engagement general manager Stephen Owen said the podcast will help listeners make informed decisions about their super and retirement.

The first episode, which is out now, looks at the history and evolution of Australia's superannuation system with the remaining episodes released weekly.

"Unfortunately, many of us still leave it too late to properly engage with our super and miss out on taking full advantage of the system - super is an asset we should understand and nurture from as young an age as possible, because we know small changes now can multiply into big benefits over the years," Owen said.

"And, with millions drawing down their super balances during COVID-19, it's never been more important to build knowledge."

The podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.