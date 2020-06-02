NEWS
Family Office
AMP Foundation offers $2m for COVID-19 recovery
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 2 JUN 2020   12:35PM

AMP's corporate philanthropic foundation is offering $2 million in grants for non-profits working to meet COVID-19's challenges in the community.

To be eligible, the organisation must have annual income of less than $20 million, derive less than 70% of its annual income from government sources, have the deductible gift recipient status and be operating since at least June 2018.

The AMP Foundation's COVID-19 Community Boost will fund initiatives including, addressing increasing pressures on food and housing security and drop in volunteer numbers.

It will also support initiatives providing new approaches to health and wellbeing as well as alternative access to education, the arts and technology.

Capacity-building grants of up to $200,000 can be used for a range of purposes, including salaries, equipment, training and technology, AMP said.

Eligible non-profits can apply on AMP's website by close of business on June 18.

"The Foundation has been so impressed by the agile response of so many non-profit organisations to the COVID-19 crisis, especially given the challenges that preceded the pandemic," AMP Foundation head Helen Liondos said.

"The collaboration and ingenuity that has gone into maintaining existing services and developing new ones for these times, has been phenomenal. But we know that many organisations could increase their impact with better technology, more human resources, equipment and training."

"These are the types of areas our COVID-19 Community Boost will fund, enabling non-profits to build their capacity to help Australian communities to recover."

Last month, MetLife Australia said its philanthropic foundation will partner with Foodbank to provide 186,000 meals to Australians from July this year to next summer as COVID-19 increases the demand for food relief.

MetLife Australia and MetLife Foundation's donation represent 10,000kgs of food, the company said.

It also equals a $2.3 million social return on investment, according to Foodbank.

Also in May, Zurich Australia in cooperation with Zurich Insurance Group's charitable foundation, the Z Zurich Foundation (ZZF) in Switzerland, upped its annual donation of about $2.28 million to community programs by another $1.43 million to be allocated to 20 charities in Australia and New Zealand owing to COVID-19

It previously donated an additional $1 million donated after the Australian bushfires.

Read more: AMP FoundationMetLife AustraliaHelen LiondosMetLife FoundationZurich AustraliaZ Zurich Foundation
