Investment

AMP executive pay packet shrinks amid simplification

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 15 APR 2024   12:37PM

AMP's top brass continues to see their remuneration packages shrink as it becomes a "leaner" business, its recent annual general meeting (AGM) heard.

AMP outgoing chair Debra Hazelton told the AGM last week that director fees from 2019 have reduced by 43%, adding that the remuneration committee continues to monitor fees and benchmark against peers.

This is amidst AMP's aggressive simplification program which has been in play since the Hayne Royal Commission and led to the divestment of several business units, including AMP Capital and SuperConcepts.

"For executives, as part of the transition to a leaner organisational structure, during the year we further reduced the number of key management personnel, and the short-term incentive outcomes were lower in 2023 than the prior year. Also, during 2023, although several long-term incentive plans were performance tested, no payouts were made," she said.

AMP is now focused on five areas: banking, platforms, advice, superannuation and investments, New Zealand, and strategic partnerships in China.

The banking unit recently delivered net profit after tax of $93 million, reflecting the challenging environment that AMP is operating in, particularly around funding costs for lending, Hazelton said.

"To respond to this, we took the decision to moderate the loan book growth in the near term. In the current conditions we do not anticipate a major change from this strategy," she said.

Next year, AMP Bank will launch a new digital small business banking offering in a bid to address funding constraints and diversify the revenue and customer base.

At the AGM, shareholders approved adopting the remuneration report, as well as AMP chief executive Alexis George's long-term incentive for 2024. This includes fixed remuneration of $1.715 million and short-term incentives of an "at target amount" of 100% of fixed remuneration with a maximum amount of 200%.

AMP shareholders also approved the appointment of Kathleen Bailey-Lord and Anna Leibel to its board.

In AMP's scorecard, the financial metrics weighting increased to 60% from 40%.

In her final AGM, Hazelton said: "Much of this recent progress is due to AMP's culture. We should all be proud of the corporate culture evident across AMP today. I'd like to thank, not only the current management and employees of AMP, but also those who were part of that journey over the past three-plus years."

"Delivering on a cultural change agenda is definitely not easy, but I believe we have established a culture that is anchored to our purpose, while also embracing elements of innovative thinking and management agility. Importantly, we have also significantly enhanced AMP's risk culture in recent years, giving us a strong foundation from which to make decisions for the future of the business."

AMP non-executive director Mike Hirst will replace Hazelton as the new chair.

Read more: Alexis GeorgeAMP BankAMP CapitalAnna LeibelDebra HazeltonHayne Royal CommissionKathleen Bailey-LordMike HirstNew ZealandSuperConcepts
