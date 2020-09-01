AMP does not treat advisers fairly: Poll

A new poll has revealed widespread disappointment in AMP's treatment of its aligned financial advisers in renegotiating Buyer of Last Resort (BOLR) agreements.

Financial Standard polled roughly 250 people in the financial services industry, asking them whether AMP has treated its aligned advisers fairly in the fallout from the BOLR changes through mediation.

The vast majority, 85%, said AMP has not treated advisers fairly.

A mere 6%said that AMP has been fair in its treatment of advisers and a further 9% acknowledged the situation is complicated, choosing not to cast a vote either way.

AMP cut BOLR valuations from 4x recurring revenue to a maximum of 2.5x last year.

In July, a class action was filed against AMP by its own advisers over the reduction in BOLR values.

The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman has continued to urge AMP to mediate with its advisers.

By January 2020, the ombudsman had been approached by more than 80 AMP advisers who said they were facing financial ruin as a result of the BOLR changes.

"Small businesses in the financial planning industry have faced a great deal of turmoil in the aftermath of the Banking Royal Commission, with hundreds of planners bearing the brunt of brutal restructures and fire sales by banks and wealth funds," ombudsman Kate Carnell said earlier this year.

"We remain concerned about a number of behaviours that may include the conduct of lookback audits, financial planning licensors shifting responsibility for client compensation payments to licensees, short notice periods provided to licensees exiting the business and restraint of trade provisions."

Labor senator Deborah O'Neill has called for an inquiry into the treatment of AMP advisers. She said AMP terminated businesses of 250 advisers, slashed BOLR values and left advisers with debts to AMP.

O'Neill said the treatment of AMP advisers was not a priority for ASIC, which is why she wants to see a formal inquiry.