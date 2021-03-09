NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
AMP Capital severs ties with global equities unit
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 9 MAR 2021   12:33PM

AMP Capital will offload its $653 million global equities capability to a Canadian fund manager for an undisclosed figure.

Montreal-based Fiera Capital has agreed to acquire the four-year-old strategy available to investors in the UK, via a UCITS platform series, and Australia and New Zealand, which is the AMP Capital Global Companies Fund (GCF) offering.

The strategy is managed by London-based head of global equities Simon Steele and investment manager Neil Mitchell; Hong Kong-based investment manager David Naughtin; and investment manager Andy Gardner, who is located in Sydney.

They collectively manage about US$500 million in assets under management.

The move underscores parent company AMP's commitment to transform the business by slicing and dicing its various business units. AMP recently entered a joint venture with Ares Management to sell off 60% of its private markets businesses that include equity, infrastructure debt and real estate.

GCF grew to about $158.9 million at the end of January 2021, returning 19.6% over one year and 25.5% p.a. since inception date of 5 November 2018. It aims to deliver 10% p.a. after fees and costs; top holdings include software firm Synopsys Inc, Visa, Ferrari and S&P Global.

Over the next few weeks, AMP Capital and Fiera Capital will sort out GCF's distribution and management arrangements for Australia and New Zealand.

The firms said until the transaction meets regulatory and other approvals, the investment team will continue to manage the strategies.

"AMP Capital and Fiera Capital are committed to ensuring that existing client terms and conditions will not be impacted, and clients experience a seamless experience throughout the transition," they said.

Steele commented: "We look forward to welcoming our clients and working alongside our new colleagues while contributing to the vision of making Fiera Capital a top-tier global asset manager, recognised for its best-in-class solutions offering and trusted investment partnerships."

Fiera global president and chief operating officer Jean-Philippe Lemay said: "I am thrilled to welcome such experienced investment managers and their clients to Fiera Capital."

The acquisition of a global equity team capability outside of North America builds on Fiera's global ambitions of building robust investment platforms in markets where it sees opportunities for growth, he added.

Read more: Fiera CapitalNew ZealandAMP Capital Global Companies FundAndy GardnerAres ManagementDavid NaughtinJean-Philippe LemayNeil MitchellNorth AmericaS&P GlobalSimon SteeleSynopsys Inc
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AMP and Ares enter JV
Ares backs out of AMP bid
Fiducian profit, growth jump
International investors eye Aussie market
Vale Martin Heffron
AMP appoints advice transformation manager
S&P to buy competitor for $60bn
T. Rowe Price recruits analysts
Insto demand sees digital asset manager launch
AMP valued at $1.85 per share
Editor's Choice
Link faces another lawsuit
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Link Market Services has been hit with another lawsuit for allegedly failing to protect more investors from the troubled Woodford Equity Income Fund (WEIF).
Mainstream to be acquired for $170m
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:14PM
Mainstream has announced it entered a scheme of implementation deed with Vistra to acquire 100% of the company for an implied value of $170 million.
AMP Capital severs ties with global equities unit
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
AMP Capital will offload its $653 million global equities capability to a Canadian fund manager for an undisclosed figure.
Aware Super, Macquarie to acquire Vocus
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:29AM
Vocus Group is set to be acquired by Aware Super and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA), with Vocus confirming it has entered a $4.5 billion agreement with the consortium.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Founder and Chairperson
Financial Executive Women
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Mandy Mannix
GENERAL MANAGER, ASSET MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT
With enough hard work and determination, and a dash of help from those around you, you can achieve anything. It's what we all learn in our younger years but is personified in MLC general manager, asset management distribution, Mandy Mannix. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 9UgyTrSH