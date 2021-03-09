AMP Capital severs ties with global equities unit

AMP Capital will offload its $653 million global equities capability to a Canadian fund manager for an undisclosed figure.

Montreal-based Fiera Capital has agreed to acquire the four-year-old strategy available to investors in the UK, via a UCITS platform series, and Australia and New Zealand, which is the AMP Capital Global Companies Fund (GCF) offering.

The strategy is managed by London-based head of global equities Simon Steele and investment manager Neil Mitchell; Hong Kong-based investment manager David Naughtin; and investment manager Andy Gardner, who is located in Sydney.

They collectively manage about US$500 million in assets under management.

The move underscores parent company AMP's commitment to transform the business by slicing and dicing its various business units. AMP recently entered a joint venture with Ares Management to sell off 60% of its private markets businesses that include equity, infrastructure debt and real estate.

GCF grew to about $158.9 million at the end of January 2021, returning 19.6% over one year and 25.5% p.a. since inception date of 5 November 2018. It aims to deliver 10% p.a. after fees and costs; top holdings include software firm Synopsys Inc, Visa, Ferrari and S&P Global.

Over the next few weeks, AMP Capital and Fiera Capital will sort out GCF's distribution and management arrangements for Australia and New Zealand.

The firms said until the transaction meets regulatory and other approvals, the investment team will continue to manage the strategies.

"AMP Capital and Fiera Capital are committed to ensuring that existing client terms and conditions will not be impacted, and clients experience a seamless experience throughout the transition," they said.

Steele commented: "We look forward to welcoming our clients and working alongside our new colleagues while contributing to the vision of making Fiera Capital a top-tier global asset manager, recognised for its best-in-class solutions offering and trusted investment partnerships."

Fiera global president and chief operating officer Jean-Philippe Lemay said: "I am thrilled to welcome such experienced investment managers and their clients to Fiera Capital."

The acquisition of a global equity team capability outside of North America builds on Fiera's global ambitions of building robust investment platforms in markets where it sees opportunities for growth, he added.