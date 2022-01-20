NEWS
Executive Appointments

AMP Capital PrivateMarketsCo hires chief financial officer

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 20 JAN 2022   12:42PM

AMP Capital confirmed PrivateMarketsCo has appointed a chief financial officer, hiring from Atlas Arteria.

Nadine Lennie has been appointed chief financial officer for PrivateMarketsCo, reporting to chief executive Shawn Johnson.

She will start in the role in April and be based in Australia.

Lennie joins PrivateMarketsCo from Atlas Arteria, a toll roads operator and developer, where she has been chief financial officer since 2018.

Previously, she held chief financial officer roles at Afterpay Touch Group and Touchcorp, overseeing the merger with Afterpay and at Australian Pacific Airports Corporation.

Lennie also currently holds the position of chair of the Victorian Government Purchasing Board.

Lennie was previously director of private markets with the Future Fund.

"Nadine is incredibly well-regarded in the industry, and I'm very pleased she is joining PrivateMarketsCo," Johnson said.

"Her recruitment further strengthens the leadership team, especially as Nadine brings valuable listed ASX experience ahead of the planned demerger in 1H 2022. I look forward to working with Nadine and the new board, led by chairman designate Patrick Snowball."

He added that as the demerger proceeds, Lennie will be responsible for broadening PrivateMarketsCo's client base.

"We have made significant progress on separating the business from AMP Limited, to establish an independent, stand-alone global manager of infrastructure and real estate investments," he said.

"Nadine, alongside me, will be responsible in delivering our strategy to separate, simplify and broaden our client base and diversify our investment capabilities."

Read more: PrivateMarketsCoAtlas ArteriaNadine LennieAfterpay Touch GroupShawn JohnsonAMP LimitedPatrick Snowball
