AMP Capital makes two senior hires

AMP Capital made two key appointments to its real estate team and infrastructure equity business.

Sydney-based Christina Malcolm is the new leasing director for AMP Capital's office and logistics real estate unit.

Malcolm was most recently director of office leasing at Savills and prior to that was a senior director at CBRE and a landlord leasing executive at JLL.

Malcolm's new team manages several assets, including Quay Quarter Tower, 33 Alfred Street and Collins Place, which are held in AMP Capital's Wholesale Office Fund.

AMP Capital head of real estate Kylie O'Connor said: "Christina joins us with a wealth of experience in the leasing business and her customer-first mindset, energised approach and collaborative leadership style will help ensure AMP Capital continues to attract and retain quality tenants across our portfolio of assets delivering for our investors and clients."

Meanwhile, Bopha Ly joins the firm on October 18 as managing director for energy within the infrastructure equity business, also based in Sydney.

She will be responsible for AMP Capital's energy infrastructure investments, which includes Endeavour Energy, Macarthur Wind Farm and Powerco in New Zealand.

Ly spent more than 14 years at AGL Energy, working in senior across technology investments and corporate development.

She led transactions in energy infrastructure, retail/mass market, home connection services and upstream oil and gas, and venture capital investments in smart home and distributed energy resources technology companies.

Ly left AGL in late 2018 to join Endeavour Energy before returning to AGL where she was most recently head of corporate development.

AMP Capital co-head of infrastructure equity for Australia and New Zealand Michael Cummings said in appointing Ly, the firm has "secured an energy sector executive of the highest calibre with incredibly deep sector experience".

"It's an exciting time right now in the energy sector, as the drivers of decarbonisation, decentralisation and digitisation are accelerating the transition to a sustainable future," he said.