Executive Appointments

AMP Capital hires from Frontier

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 1 APR 2022   12:51PM

AMP Capital has appointed Ben Woolley as manager of real estate equity, hiring from Frontier.

Reporting to AMP Capital's investment chief Rob Hattersley, Woolley's role is to solve problems for investors and provide targeted capital engagement to grow and diversify the business.

Before joining AMP Capital, he spent eight years in Frontier's real assets division, providing specialist investment advice to institutional clients.

Earlier, he was a project analyst at LA-based management consultancy, Quanco.

"Ben is a high calibre and respected professional who has made an excellent addition to the team," said Hattersley.

"As our business shifts to solely focus on private markets, Ben's global real assets expertise and understanding of the institutional investor landscape will ensure we meet the requirements of our increasingly specialised and sophisticated client base.

"Investors should take confidence that Ben's appointment, along with my own, demonstrate AMP Capital's commitment to enhancing client partnerships and charting new pathways for growth."

Last September, AMP Capital today appointed Robert Hattersley in the newly created role of chief investment officer for its leading real estate division.

