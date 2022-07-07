AMP appoints general manager, wealth distribution

Lisa Sorgini has been appointed to the role of general manager of wealth distribution, as part of AMP's Australian Wealth Management business.

Having acted in the role since February this year, Sorgini's permanent appointment takes immediate effect.

Previously, Sorgini worked as program director at BT and general manager, wealth alliances at MLC.

Before that, she spent 17 years at Macquarie Group.

In her new role, Sorgini's focus will be to extend and strengthen AMP's relationships with the advice community, including growing its platform and product reach into the external financial advice (EFA) market.

She will report to AMP's director of platforms Edwina Maloney.

"With the ongoing investments in the North platform, an expanding managed portfolio range and a new market leading retirement solution set to be launched later in the year, it's an exciting time for AMP," Sorgini said.

"The team and I look forward to continuing to meet and engage with advisers, where we know there is a growing appreciation for the quality of AMP's wealth offers."

Maloney added: "Lisa is a highly experienced leader and deeply respected in the market, and we're delighted she's accepted this important role."

"She's leading a highly motivated wealth distribution team, intent on ensuring advisers across the market recognise the quality and value of our products and platforms for their businesses and clients."