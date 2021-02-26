AMP and Ares enter JV

After backing out of its bid to acquire AMP, Ares Management has announced it is pursuing a joint venture with AMP and taking control of AMP Capital's private markets business.

In the joint venture, Ares will assume the management control of the private markets businesses which includes equity, infrastructure debt, real estate and other minority investments, while AMP will retain a 40% stake.

The transaction is valued at $2.25 billion with Ares outlaying $1.35 billion for its stake. AMP will retain $0.9 billion of assets which includes seed and sponsor investments, surplus capital and future performance from existing funds.

The joint venture aims to accelerate the growth of the AMP Capital private markets, capitalising on Ares' currently capabilities in real estate and private equity. Ares will appoint six board members and AMP will nominate four.

AMP chair Debra Hazelton and chief executive Francesco De Ferrari said the proposed partnership would deliver strong outcomes for clients, shareholders and the business.

"We expect it would strengthen the business and significantly accelerate our strategy to grow private markets, while de-risking our international expansion plans, and bringing forward the value in AMP Capital for our shareholders," they said.

The proposed transaction will mark the conclusion of AMP's portfolio review. Both firms will enter into a 30-day period of exclusivity as they work towards a binding transaction.

"We are excited to further expand our real estate and infrastructure investment capabilities through our partnership with AMP," Ares Management chief executive Michael Arougheti said.

"We believe we can add significant value through our global scale, relationship network, investor relationships and our broad, collaborative investment platform."

The joint venture comes after Ares previously made a non-indicative proposal to acquire 100% of the AMP Capital for $1.85 per share, totaling around $6.35 billion. But it was only earlier this month that Ares dropped its proposal.

De Ferrari said the wealth giant is "actively exploring" sale opportunities for its global equities and fixed income segments as its scale is unable to compete with global players.

He explained the 20% shareholding in China Life Pension Company and the proposed 40% joint venture with Ares are "synergistic" to the rest of the business but effectively the business is run by another manager.

"Ultimately it is a scale game. We will be looking for opportunities to find a better solution for shareholders. We have a great product, we simply do not have the scale to grow this business globally," De Ferrari said.