Aligning investments to Leo's dating strategy pays off

Aligning investments to Leo's dating strategy pays offBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | FRIDAY, 2 SEP 2022 12:46PM
An index shows that if you pick your investments in the same way Leonardo DiCaprio picks his girlfriends, you'd likely be doing rather well for yourself.
The Leonardo DiCaprio Large Cap Index from Index One tracks the performance of large cap US companies incorporated between 18 and 25 years ago.
The index is largely weighted toward technology and energy stocks and also includes companies in telecommunications, commercial banking, automobile manufacturing, natural gas and internet publishing.
As for names, the index's 45 stocks include Equinix, ON Semiconductor Corp, Paypal, Netflix, Tesla, PayCom Software, and Wynn Resorts.
While performance hasn't been so hot in recent times, the index has delivered a return of 108.65% since its January 2019 inception.
The index's performance hit its peak in November 2021 while, as with just about everything else, its deepest trough came in March 2020. Year to date it's down over 16%.
The index is rebalanced every quarter, with companies dropping out once they celebrate 25 years in business.
Netflix will drop out upon its next rebalancing; founded on 29 August 1997, it will simply be too old for the Leo index.
