AFM Investment Partners brings new feeder fund to Australia

German renewable infrastructure specialist KGAL Real Investments has joined forces with AFM Investment Partners to bring Australian investors access to two impact funds.

The feeder fund will give Australian investors access to KGAL's two impact funds investing in pan European real assets along the renewable energy production value chain and green hydrogen opportunities.

Open to Australian wholesale investors, the renewable energy fund is targeting investments in solar and wind projects across Europe and the energy transition fund focuses on hydrogen infrastructure projects in the EU-27 and the UK.

AFM managing director John Donovan said the European market for renewable energy generation and green hydrogen offers growth and diversification potential for Australian investors.

"In addition to regional and technological diversification, the KGAL fund combines the acquisition at different asset life stages and multiple offtake schemes," Donovan said.

"The focus is always on a balanced risk-return profile for institutional investors. The Vasco feeder fund offers tailored access for Australian investors."

The feeder fund would provide access to the two funds, local regulatory cover and reporting for domestic wholesale clients. The plan is that Vasco Trustees will provide the Australian fund administration.

KGAL is a German independent investment and asset manager with a managed investment volume of around €16 billion.

The group sources, executes and manages long-term real asset investments for institutional and private investors in real estate, sustainable infrastructure, and aviation.