AFCA names human resources lead from ME Bank

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has appointed a human resources lead, who is currently an executive at ME Bank.

Paul Kearney joins AFCA as executive general manager of people and culture on July 5.

Kearney has been ME Bank's general manager of people experience and business partnering since June 2017.

AFCA chief operating officer Justin Untersteiner said Kearney is an energetic and progressive human resources executive who has extensive experience in leading complex organisational change programs.

"He's passionate about improving the employee experience and has deep experience across people partnering, learning, leadership, workplace relations and talent management and acquisition," he said.

Prior to ME Bank, Kearney worked internationally as a human capital management consultant with Deloitte, including as chief of staff and human resources transformation for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

He has also worked in human resources and employee relations roles for media groups the BBC and Fairfax, and Swedish-American company Autoliv.

Emma Curtis recently joined AFCA as lead ombudsman for insurance, while Suanne Russell joined as lead ombudsman for small business.