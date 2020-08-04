NEWS
Executive Appointments
AFCA creates new role
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 4 AUG 2020   11:49AM

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has appointed Campbell Daff to the newly created position of head of membership services.

Daff has significant experience in the design and delivery of membership value and service propositions and joins from RACV where he built and led the organisation's membership fulfilment functions as head of membership operations and delivery.

He was previously head of integrated customer experience at Toll Group and previously spent over six years at NAB in a number of roles including business serving manager, manager of commercial partnerships - integrated customer service and manager of customer strategy.

AFCA chief executive and chief ombudsman David Locke said: "Campbell has a strong background in managing and tailoring the membership experience. He brings a wealth of industry experience in relationship management, governance and operational transformation."

"Campbell is an experienced leader whose expertise will assist AFCA in ensuring that our member engagement is meeting the needs of our more than 30,000 members from across Australia's financial industry," he said.

Daff will be responsible for leading AFCA's membership team and deliver the ombudsman's new vision for membership services within the operational excellence portfolio.

"We know that now, more than ever, our members want additional support and guidance on how they can effectively resolve complaints and minimise the issues that give rise to complaints in the first place. AFCA is passionate about using our data and intelligence to assist our members and consumers," Locke said.

