General

AFA Foundation's community impact

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 SEP 2022   4:59PM

In honour of the late Chris Regenass, AFA Foundation chair Dave Slovinec announced that the foundation is supporting Kidney Health Australia as part of the AFA 'Thrive' conference.

Approximately 200,000 people suffer from kidney disease in Australia and a further 1.5 million are undiagnosed, often not knowing what symptoms to look for. Further, 63 Australians die each day from kidney-related illnesses.

Slovinec noted that come October it will be Red Socks month for Kidney Health Australia. He encouraged people to sign up to run, walk, cycle and crawl to raise awareness for kidney failure.

Slovinecalso announced that the foundation is supporting Good Shepherd who provide safety and connections to women, girls and families experiencing hardship to live full lives.

On average on Australian female is killed by her current partner or former partner each week. Also, a child is killed every two weeks due to domestic violence in Australia.

"We think we're in an amazing country but we still have a lot of this going on," Slovinec said.

A donation of $75 can provide therapeutic intervention for women and children and a $200 donation can help safely relocate women, children and families to a better location.

Later, Youngcare chief executive Greg Johnson took the stage, to explain how the national not-for-profit is revolutionising the way young people with high care disability can live.

Youngcare develops specialist disability accommodation for young people that without the charity's intervention are often put in residential aged care.

"We build purpose-built homes for young people with severe disabilities," Johnson said.

That means, unlike living in a residential aged care facility or nursing home, where you're told when and what eat or what to wear, disabled young people can live in a home where carers will afford residents more flexibility.

"We have a story of one of our first residents who was being bathed in the corridor every night in aged peoples home, which is fundamentally wrong," Johnson recounted.

"That's why we exist, to get young people out of inappropriate accommodation."

However, Youngcare receives zero government recurring income, instead relying on the support of individuals and small corporations.

Johnson concluded that he's probably the only person who'd love to made redundant of an organisation that would fold in the next five years, which might be made possible with generous donations.

Financial Standard is an official media partner of the AFA Thrive Conference 2022.

