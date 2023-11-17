We will be performing maintenance across our sites this weekend and will be offline from Friday, November 17 at 8 p.m. AEDT. We will be back online as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Advisers turning to cash, fixed income: Data

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 17 NOV 2023   12:38PM

Financial advisers are increasingly leaning towards cash and fixed income, making up 15% of new client inflows this year, according to Investment Trends.

The 2023 Adviser Product and Marketing Needs report revealed that one in four advisers recognise the significant impact of yield considerations and recessionary fears when shaping their portfolio construction strategies.

What's more, it found that 24% of advisers are planning to boost their allocation to cash and fixed income in the next 12 months, reaching the highest level in three years.

One in five advisers aim to diversify their product usage, with ETFs and managed accounts being the preferred choices.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

"With the backdrop of the most accelerated rate hike cycle in recent history (domestically and in most OECD countries), the pendulum has certainly fully swung the other way, reigniting demand for cash and fixed income as asset classes of choice," Investment Trends head of research Irene Guiamatsia said.

Elsewhere, the report said advisers are becoming more selective in choosing product providers for their clients, focusing on factors like performance, cost, and active management expertise.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

While the manager's investment philosophy remains the primary factor, Guiamatsia emphasised that advisers are now scrutinising both performance and fees more closely.

On the flip side, it underscored that inadequate performance and a lack of trust are key reasons for advisers discontinuing relationships with fund managers.

Advisers are also advocating for a revival of traditional engagement models, favouring business development manager (BDM) visits, and in-person events like roadshows and conferences.

"Advisers tell us they currently receive more contact from product issuers than they would like," Guiamatsia said.

"While this is the expected outcome of a wide (and growing) product range, it certainly underscores the need to make each interaction with advisers count."

The Investment Trends 2023 Adviser Product and Marketing Needs report is based on a survey of 1276 financial advisers conducted from June to July. This marks its 16th iteration.

Read more: Investment TrendsIrene Guiamatsia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Insurers drop allocation to risk assets: Research
Adviser numbers steady, but shortfall predicted
Insignia's managed account FUM swells
HNWs increase digital engagement: Research
Australia sees modest uptick in HNWIs: Study
Financial advice firms profits jumps: Research
Platform comparison fintech launches
Online investor numbers dip as cost-of-living bites
Advisers service 120 clients on average
High value investors playing it safe: Report

Editor's Choice

Rest hires policy lead from HESTA

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $75 billion superannuation fund welcomed a head of public policy this week, recruiting from HESTA.

Lombard Odier breaks into Australia, issues private credit mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN
Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM), the asset management division of the Swiss private bank, has awarded a mandate to Equity Trustees for its first offering in Australia.

CQS sold to Manulife Investment Management

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australian billionaire Michael Hintze has divested a significant portion of his multi-billion-dollar asset management firm to Canadian giant Manulife Investment Management.

Wages growth reaches unsustainable level: Mousina

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The quarterly Wage Price Index (WPI) jumped by 1.3% to 4% in September, beating inflation, but AMP deputy chief economist Diana Mousina says it's not economically sustainable.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
28-30

ASFA Conference 2023 

DEC
6

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Which asset class do you think has the most impact in helping limit the effects of climate change?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

David Ferrall

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINCLEAR PTY LTD
FinClear founder and managing director David Ferrall is once again at the forefront of exciting technological change that will revolutionise share market trading. This time around, he tells Karren Vergara how FinClear is getting on the front foot.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.