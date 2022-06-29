Advisers optimistic for the future: Natixis IM

Australian financial advisers believe they will grow their business by 5% this year and 11% over the next three years, according to the 2022 Global Survey of Financial Professionals by Natixis Investment Managers.

However, while market projections look positive, rising interest rates are the top concern for Australian financial advisers (61% vs 49% globally) followed by inflation (51% vs 57% globally) and geopolitical conflicts (49% vs 56.5% globally).

"Concern over the past decade with interest rates has been on generating yield to offset low rates, but the challenge in 2022 is rising interest rates," Natixis said.

"Financial advisers will need to adapt their fixed-income strategy to account for heightened duration risk."

Inflation concerns run highest in Spain, Canada, US, and France, while in Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia concerns over inflation rank much lower.

Despite a challenging operating environment, Natixis IM country head Australia and New Zealand Louise Watson said financial advisers are optimistic about the business growth they can achieve.

"Advisers have said they will increasingly look to technology, demonstrating value to their clients, client retention and establishing relationships with the next generation as the most important factors to strengthening their business over the next year," she said.

The survey, which involved 2700 financial professionals across 16 countries, has also indicated the anxieties of advisers while growing their business.

Australian financial advisers said winning new clients isn't the easiest way to grow, with 34% of those surveyed seeing it as the most difficult of all growth drivers. Globally, 49% agreed with this sentiment.

Instead, many believe success will depend on building relationships with next generation investors. However, this is regarded as a time-consuming process by 62% of local advisers and 52% worldwide.

Elsewhere, Australian advisers are less likely to see other factors, such as streamlining their client base (28% vs 25% globally) or succession planning (17% vs 24% globally), as critical to their success.

Rather, they highlight access to technology as the most important factor to strengthening their business next year (53% vs 38% globally), citing cost as the biggest challenge.

Other insights gleaned from the survey include that Australian financial advisers are largely focused on individuals between age 50 and 60,who are thought of as pre-retirees. About 90% of local advisers said this, compared to 82% globally.

Meanwhile, in terms of client segments, 27% of Aussie advisers say they prioritise women, but just 4% say they prioritise LGBTQ clients - globally, 12% of advisers do and 2% rank it as their number one segment for acquisition and retention.

"Tailoring advice to the needs of a particular group is a great way for advice practices to grow, and we have seen this in the Australian market with the emergence of advice practices which focus on the needs of specific professions such as the medical profession and also those who focus on servicing women," Watson said.

"Global financial professionals also recognize and are now tailoring advice to the LGBQT client segment to service their specific needs, a trend we can expect to grow in Australia as we also see other market segments emerge."