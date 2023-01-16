Adviser who faked signatures sentenced in courtBY CHLOE WALKER | MONDAY, 16 JAN 2023 12:41PM
Read more: Tai Thanh Nguyen, ASIC, Magistrate Nitschke, Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions, GWM Adviser Services, Interprac Financial Planning
Former Adelaide-based financial adviser Tai Thanh Nguyen has pleaded guilty to two counts of falsifying company books.
Nguyen was convicted on both counts and placed on recognisance in the sum of $1000 to be of good behaviour for two years.
The former adviser admitted to falsifying seven documents relating to two of his clients by inserting client signatures and by adding dates to documents.
He falsified documents between February 2010 and December 2018, while he was an authorised representative of GWM Adviser Services and Interprac Financial Planning.
In sentencing Nguyen, Magistrate Nitschke said: "It is a serious matter to falsify company records" and "the company records...must reflect accurately the truth of the situation."
Magistrate Nitschke further stated that the falsification of such records 'is a breach of trust of those who you're engaged to act for."
In 2019, ASIC permanently banned Nguyen from providing financial services. He was officially charged on June 24 of last year.
The matter was prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions after a brief and referral from ASIC.
Related News
Editor's Choice
BlackRock rethinks fundamental equities, PMs depart|
SWFs shrink for first time ever: Report|
Adviser who faked signatures sentenced in court|
JPMorgan says fintech was a fraud, closes business|
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
|Sponsored by
Peaks and valleys: navigating the rocky market landscape
Inflation pressures should moderate, although a likely recession affecting countries around the globe has been brought into sharper relief.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Alison Telfer
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD