Adviser who faked signatures sentenced in court

Former Adelaide-based financial adviser Tai Thanh Nguyen has pleaded guilty to two counts of falsifying company books.

Nguyen was convicted on both counts and placed on recognisance in the sum of $1000 to be of good behaviour for two years.

The former adviser admitted to falsifying seven documents relating to two of his clients by inserting client signatures and by adding dates to documents.

He falsified documents between February 2010 and December 2018, while he was an authorised representative of GWM Adviser Services and Interprac Financial Planning.

In sentencing Nguyen, Magistrate Nitschke said: "It is a serious matter to falsify company records" and "the company records...must reflect accurately the truth of the situation."

Magistrate Nitschke further stated that the falsification of such records 'is a breach of trust of those who you're engaged to act for."

In 2019, ASIC permanently banned Nguyen from providing financial services. He was officially charged on June 24 of last year.

The matter was prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions after a brief and referral from ASIC.