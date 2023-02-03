Newspaper icon
Adviser sentenced over accessing client accounts

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 3 FEB 2023   12:40PM

Former financial adviser John Wertheimer has been convicted and sentenced for making unauthorised client transactions on the Netwealth platform.

Specifically, Wertheimer was convicted on one count of providing a financial service on behalf of a person who carries on a financial services business while unauthorised to do so and one count of engaging in dishonest conduct in relation to a financial service.

At the time of the conduct, Wertheimer was not licensed to provide financial advice. He had been licensed by Dover Financial Advisers until it closed down in July 2018, at which time Picture Wealth was appointed to service his clients.

Wertheimer was sentenced to a total of 18 months' imprisonment and fined $5000 for each of the two offences. He has also been automatically disqualified from being a company director for five years.

In May 2020, Wertheimer made 48 unauthorised transactions on the trading accounts of clients using the Netwealth platform.

He also lodged five hard copy investment instruction documents with Netwealth, which contained forged signatures, purporting to relay instructions to deal with financial products on behalf of clients.

The former adviser pleade guilty to the charges on September 16 last year.

In sentencing Wertheimer, her honour Judge Gillan noted the persistent nature of the former adviser's conduct and the importance of general deterrence for offences of this nature.

Mitigating factors including Wertheimer's cooperation, early guilty pleas and the fact that Wertheimer did not personally benefit from the transactions, were also taken into account by Judge Gillan when handing down the sentence.

The matter was prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions after a referral from ASIC.

Read more: NetwealthJohn WertheimerJudge GillanASICCommonwealth Director of Public ProsecutionsDover Financial AdvisersPicture Wealth
Wilsons Advisory fined $550k by ASIC MDP

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking paid the significant penalty which was issued by the Markets Disciplinary Panel (MDP) after it found the firm to have incorrectly reported many trades as Trade with Price Improvement (TWPI).

CareSuper appoints head of equities

ELIZABETH FRY
After 15 years at Victorian Funds Management Corporation, Gary Wong has left to join CareSuper as head of equities.

AMP completes infrastructure equity business sale

ANDREW MCKEAN
AMP has completed the sale of the Collimate Capital international infrastructure equity business to DigitalBridge Group.

Kristian Fok

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
Recently celebrating 10 years with the fund, Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok breaks down the internalisation strategy that he considers his greatest achievement to date. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
