Adviser salaries unchanged: Research

The latest insights from Kaizen Recruitment show the benchmark salaries for financial advisers and paraplanners remain as they were in early 2019.

The recruitment firm found that senior financial advisers with more than 10 years of experience can expect to be paid between $120,000 and $160,000.

Financial advisers with five to 10 years' experience can expect between $90,000 and $120,000.

Associate advisers with less than five years of experience are generally paid between $75,000 and $95,000.

The expectation of bonuses for financial advisers is shifting, Kaizen said, as the industry moves away from revenue-only linked bonuses to a balanced scorecard method that looks at financial and non-financial performance metrics.

Kaizen said the change in bonus structures could be attributed to the Royal Commission as firms are ensuring clients are serviced in a compliant manner mitigating risk and trying to make sure they stay on the right side of ASIC.

According to PayScale, the average salary for a Certified Financial Planner in Australia is $104,588, but can range up to $155,000.

Meanwhile, senior paraplanners are in high demand and remunerated accordingly - they can expect to be paid between $90,000 and $110,000 with three to five years of experience.

Paraplanners with one to four years of experience can expect to be paid between $65,000 and $90,000 a year.

"Seldom do good paraplanners stay in their role for a long period of time; most consider it as a stepping stone in their careers to move onto other roles with higher salary and bigger challenges," Kaizen recruitment consultant Simon Gvalda said.

"Recent trends demonstrate that most people take on the paraplanning role to create a strong foundation in the financial planning field, and utilise the experience to transition into other roles within the financial services industry."

While outsourcing paraplanning is becoming more popular, Gvalda said only firms with very effective online processes are able to take advantage of these services. And for outsourced paraplanners to write Statements of Advice in-house paraplanners must send across detailed summaries.

These figures are base salaries do not take into account superannuation or bonuses, Kaizen said.