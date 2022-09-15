Adviser losses now baked in: Rainmaker

New analysis of financial adviser numbers speculates as to how big the industry might be in 20 years' time, presenting a range of scenarios - including a world in which there might be no advisers left.

Adviser numbers hit their peak in 2019 at 26,500, likely as a result of the need to be registered on the ASIC Financial Adviser Register to take advantage of the transition period provided to upgrade qualifications. Since, the number of advisers has dramatically fallen, with about 10,000 having ceased in the last three years.

Using the downward trend in absolute adviser numbers to estimate the size of the industry in 2042, Rainmaker Information said that if the rapid rate of decline in advisers seen in each of the last three years - 16%, 13% and 14% - continues unchecked, Australia will run out of advisers by 2027.

However, taking a more optimistic approach, a second scenario tracks what would happen if adviser numbers follow the long-run trend but ignore the 2015-2019-2022 boom and bust. This would see 12,000 advisers remain in the industry in 2027; a significant decline on current numbers, but better than none.

If adviser numbers fall at the average rate of 14% seen in the last three years, Australia will have fewer than 5000 registered financial advisers.

A final scenario hypothesises that if the number of advisers drops by 5% each year, by 2042 there will only be 6000 advisers on the FAR.

"All these projection scenarios may seem ridiculous. But they serve a purpose; they reinforce that the current trend of advice industry exits is so baked-in that it is naïve to expect a recovery in financial adviser numbers anytime soon," Rainmaker said.

The research house added that the collapse in financial adviser numbers has, counterintuitively, not been caused by the failure of its core markets of retail superannuation and platforms, but that the same forces of disintermediation and divestment away from the advice sector by wealth managers have combined to impact not only the volume of FUM they serve, but its need for financial advisers.

"Reinforcing this, while new FUM vectors in managed accounts and ETPs are growing rapidly, its volumes are only minor in market-wide terms," Rainmaker said.

"This leads to a conundrum: while financial advisers are strategically less important, the successful remaining ones are now much more important because in a wealth management market that is violently disrupting, fund managers need effective financial advisers more than ever."