Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Adviser losses now baked in: Rainmaker

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 15 SEP 2022   12:43PM

New analysis of financial adviser numbers speculates as to how big the industry might be in 20 years' time, presenting a range of scenarios - including a world in which there might be no advisers left.

Adviser numbers hit their peak in 2019 at 26,500, likely as a result of the need to be registered on the ASIC Financial Adviser Register to take advantage of the transition period provided to upgrade qualifications. Since, the number of advisers has dramatically fallen, with about 10,000 having ceased in the last three years.

Using the downward trend in absolute adviser numbers to estimate the size of the industry in 2042, Rainmaker Information said that if the rapid rate of decline in advisers seen in each of the last three years - 16%, 13% and 14% - continues unchecked, Australia will run out of advisers by 2027.

However, taking a more optimistic approach, a second scenario tracks what would happen if adviser numbers follow the long-run trend but ignore the 2015-2019-2022 boom and bust. This would see 12,000 advisers remain in the industry in 2027; a significant decline on current numbers, but better than none.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

If adviser numbers fall at the average rate of 14% seen in the last three years, Australia will have fewer than 5000 registered financial advisers.

A final scenario hypothesises that if the number of advisers drops by 5% each year, by 2042 there will only be 6000 advisers on the FAR.

"All these projection scenarios may seem ridiculous. But they serve a purpose; they reinforce that the current trend of advice industry exits is so baked-in that it is naïve to expect a recovery in financial adviser numbers anytime soon," Rainmaker said.

The research house added that the collapse in financial adviser numbers has, counterintuitively, not been caused by the failure of its core markets of retail superannuation and platforms, but that the same forces of disintermediation and divestment away from the advice sector by wealth managers have combined to impact not only the volume of FUM they serve, but its need for financial advisers.

"Reinforcing this, while new FUM vectors in managed accounts and ETPs are growing rapidly, its volumes are only minor in market-wide terms," Rainmaker said.

"This leads to a conundrum: while financial advisers are strategically less important, the successful remaining ones are now much more important because in a wealth management market that is violently disrupting, fund managers need effective financial advisers more than ever."

Read more: Rainmaker InformationASIC
VIEW COMMENT (1)

Related News

Stop orders placed on property funds
Charges laid against former BBY head of operations
CSLR legislation tabled, advice sector responds
ABN AMRO Clearing pays $222k penalty
ASIC concerns see 18 funds update advertising materials
ASIC bans Sterling & Freeman director
ASIC extends binary options ban
Insurers are 'fishing' for non-disclosures: ASIC
Latest adviser exams see 52% pass rate
ASIC issues warning over brokers' high-risk offers

Editor's Choice

Mind the managed accounts roadblocks: MLC

ANDREW MCKEAN
In opening the Financial Standard Managed Accounts Forum, MLC head of investment consulting (managed accounts) Brent Bevan explained the greatest roadblocks that stop the creation, adoption, or rollout of managed account programs.

Crescent Wealth invests in water rights

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Islamic superannuation fund is investing in Australian water rights via Pinnacle's Riparian Capital Partners.

Ex-Synchron boss appointed head of Libertas

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Former Synchron general manager Phil Osborne has been appointed to head up Sequoia Financial Group's licensee, Libertas Financial Planning.

2022 is the hardest year to retire: Report

CASSANDRA BALDINI
According to new data, this year could be the most challenging in recent history to retire.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
10

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
22

RG146 Refresher 

SEP
29

AICLA/ANZIIF Claims Convention 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Nathan Jacobsen

MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIVERGER LIMITED
Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen has steered the ship both figuratively and literally. After a career in the Australian Royal Navy, he has risen through the corporate ranks, leading teams with lessons learnt at sea. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.