Adviser exam records 73% pass rate

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 15 SEP 2023   11:35AM

The latest sitting of the financial adviser exam returned a 73% pass rate.

The August sitting saw 205 candidates attempt the exam. Of these, 150 passed.

About 72% of the candidates were sitting the exam for the first time, ASIC said.

The 150 candidates who passed in August brings the total number of advisers to pass the exam since its first sitting back in June 2019 to 19,172 - 92% of those who have attempted it.

The next exam sitting will take place on Thursday, November 9. Enrolments open on October 2 and close October 20.

At June end there was about 16,000 advisers in the industry.

The exam tests candidates in three core areas: financial advice regulatory and legal obligations, including Chapter 7 of the Corporations Act, the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act, the Privacy Act and the Tax Agent Services Act; applied ethical and professional reasoning and communication (including the Code of Ethics); and  financial advice construction - the suitability of advice aligned to different consumer groups, incorporating consumer behaviour and decision making.

Read more: adviser examASIC
