Regulatory

Advice group convicted of hawking

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 FEB 2023   12:52PM

National Advice Solutions was convicted in a Queensland court for cold-calling consumers and trying to convince them to switch their super fund, copping a $70,000 fine.

National Advice Solutions' AFSL was cancelled in December and its two responsible managers, Gail Glasby and Paul Carcallas, were both banned by ASIC for 10 years. At the time, ASIC said the firm adopted a 'layered advice' strategy whereby the licensee separated the advice into pre-determined topics, regardless of the client's personal circumstances, goals or advice needs.

This was found to "actively impede financial advisers from complying with the financial services laws, as clients were provided with expensive and templated advice that was not appropriate for their personal circumstances."

"Under the strategy, clients would generally receive advice about their superannuation first, which scoped out insurance even where the client was paying their insurance premiums from their existing superannuation account. ASIC found that in these circumstances, it was inappropriate to separate out the superannuation and insurance advice as the products are so intrinsically linked that advice regarding the two topics cannot appropriately be delivered in isolation," ASIC said.

Carcallas was also found to have provided defective Statements of Advice to clients that, among other things, didn't accurately disclose fees incurred.

Following on from that, on Monday the Southport Magistrates Court convicted the firm after it pleaded guilty to one count of breaching anti-hawking laws. It was alleged that between August 2019 and June 2020 the company made unsolicited calls to consumers to encourage them to move their super into a different product, charging an initial fee for the rollover and ongoing fees.

"Australians work hard to build up their super. Unsolicited calls can convince consumers to make decisions on their super that they didn't plan to make or don't suit their needs," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

"Reforms to the anti-hawking regime were in response to clear consumer harm when it came to the unsolicited calls involving financial products. ASIC strongly advocated for these reforms and will continue to pursue action in the court where we see a disregard for these laws."

The charges brought against National Advice Solutions relate to the anti-hawking provisions that existed prior to the October 2021 reforms. Under the reforms, hawking in relation to superannuation products is banned, however hawking in relation to financial advice services - including superannuation advice - is not.

Earlier this month, the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) called on the government to extend the new anti-hawking laws to include financial advice firms using third parties to solicit business via cold calling.

"When they're selling financial services like superannuation advice to skirt around a gap in the law and trying to bamboozle consumers with half-truths into signing up for a costly service that is not in their financial interests, it should be outlawed," AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck said.

Read more: ASICNational Advice SolutionsAISTAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesEva ScheerlinckGail GlasbyPaul CarcallasSarah Court
VIEW COMMENTS

