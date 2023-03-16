Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Advice group chief fakes exam result, banned

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 16 MAR 2023   12:52PM

The chief executive of a North Sydney financial advice group is permanently banned by ASIC for faking his Financial Adviser Exam results.

In December 2021, Bluepoint Consulting chief executive and co-founder Todd Karamian altered the result on his Financial Adviser Certificate from a 'fail' to a 'pass' and provided the altered document to ASIC.

During the nine months that followed, Karamian provided personal advice to 11 retail clients when he was not authorised to do so.

Karamian was deemed incompetent and not a fit and proper person to provide financial services. He is banned from providing any financial service, controlling any financial services company, and performing any function involved with running a business.

"ASIC identified Mr Karamian's conduct through a proactive review of individuals who were listed as current financial advisers on the FAR despite not having passed the FA Exam by 1 January 2022 (or 1 October 2022 where the financial adviser qualified for the extension)," ASIC said.

"As a result of this proactive review, the relevant AFS licensees (or where necessary, ASIC) have corrected the authorisation status or cease dates of over 1300 individuals, so that the FAR now provides accurate information about them to consumers."

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

According to his LinkedIn, Karamian has co-founded Bluepoint Consulting over 20 years ago following short stints with Strategic Capital Management, Perpetual and ipac.

Read more: ASICBluepoint ConsultingFinancial Adviser ExamTodd KaramianFA ExamFinancial Adviser CertificateStrategic Capital Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC bans Queensland adviser
Court fines ANZ for dodgy introducer program
APRA preserves life insurance prudential standards
ASIC issues more interim stop orders
Dodgy advice bill nears $5bn: ASIC
ASIC charges former investment company executives
Expect more greenwashing action: ASIC
ASIC bans mortgage broker for eight years
Unlicensed investor pleads guilty to fraud charges
Regulators sound alarm on cybersecurity, fraud in super

Editor's Choice

E&P Investments hunts new RE

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
E&P Investments is seeking proposals for a responsible entity to replace itself as responsible entity for six of its managed investment schemes, including the US Masters Residential Property Fund.

Advice group chief fakes exam result, banned

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The chief executive of a North Sydney financial advice group is permanently banned by ASIC for faking his Financial Adviser Exam results.

Barings takes over Gryphon Capital

CHLOE WALKER
The multi-billion-dollar global investment firm has agreed to acquire 100% of Sydney-based Gryphon Capital Partners (Gryphon), the parent company of wholly owned Gryphon Capital Investments (GCI).

Fixed interest ETP issuers hit the gas

CHLOE WALKER
Fixed interest ETPs were the fastest growing asset class in Australia last year, according to Rainmaker Information.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.