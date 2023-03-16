Advice group chief fakes exam result, banned

The chief executive of a North Sydney financial advice group is permanently banned by ASIC for faking his Financial Adviser Exam results.

In December 2021, Bluepoint Consulting chief executive and co-founder Todd Karamian altered the result on his Financial Adviser Certificate from a 'fail' to a 'pass' and provided the altered document to ASIC.

During the nine months that followed, Karamian provided personal advice to 11 retail clients when he was not authorised to do so.

Karamian was deemed incompetent and not a fit and proper person to provide financial services. He is banned from providing any financial service, controlling any financial services company, and performing any function involved with running a business.

"ASIC identified Mr Karamian's conduct through a proactive review of individuals who were listed as current financial advisers on the FAR despite not having passed the FA Exam by 1 January 2022 (or 1 October 2022 where the financial adviser qualified for the extension)," ASIC said.

"As a result of this proactive review, the relevant AFS licensees (or where necessary, ASIC) have corrected the authorisation status or cease dates of over 1300 individuals, so that the FAR now provides accurate information about them to consumers."

According to his LinkedIn, Karamian has co-founded Bluepoint Consulting over 20 years ago following short stints with Strategic Capital Management, Perpetual and ipac.