Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Advice firm launches Sharia-compliant platform

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 2 MAR 2023   12:51PM

A Sydney-based Islamic financial services firm has launched Meezan Invest to improve access to Sharia-compliant portfolios.

The low-cost option will remove obstacles to ethical investing while revolutionising the way the Islamic community in Australia can invest.

The Meezan Islamic Growth model portfolio targets a return of CPI plus 4.5% per annum from a portfolio of 10 to 30 Australian and international holdings predominantly made up of mid to large-cap shares and alternative investments.

Up until now, the firm explained, Islamic investors have had to invest a minimum of $50,000 to access an Islamically compliant investment portfolio. Fees charged alongside could be as much as 2.5% per annum and long waiting periods could be expected for redemptions.

Meezan's model portfolio only requires a minimum investment of $5000 and it said an account can be opened in as little as five minutes.

The portfolio is managed by Lifespan Financial Planning's investment committee, while the solution is underpinned by OpenInvest.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Meezan Wealth Management founding director Rokibul Islam explained the solution was established in response to demand from Australian Muslims who wanted a simple and easy-to-use way to grow their wealth via professional portfolio management while staying true to their values.

"At the moment those with smaller lump sums are shut out from investing in Islamic compliant portfolios. And because putting money in interest generating accounts is forbidden for Muslims, they have limited options apart from just letting money sit there and be eroded by inflation," he said.

"Our new solution is designed to open up investment opportunities to all Australian Muslims whether they have small or large amounts to invest and who believe they do not require personal financial advice."

He further highlighted that Islamic Australians have faced challenges in growing wealth for decades.

"We know and understand what it means to be Muslim and living in Australia," he said.

"Muslims have faced the tough choice of having to compromise their faith when dealing with financial institutions in Australia. That has now changed."

Read more: AustraliaAustralian MuslimsMeezan InvestCPIIslamic AustraliansLifespan Financial PlanningMeezan Islamic GrowthMeezan Wealth ManagementOpenInvestRokibul Islam
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super on PPL a drop in the ocean
Chalmers' promise to end super wars foiled by criticism
Super tax break crackdown to hit $410bn in savings
What "wealthy" means to Australians: AMP
New front in super wars, stability at risk: Opposition
Betashares A200 fees drop
Fund selectors insulating portfolios, embrace active management: Natixis IM
Australia survives global pension rout
ESG lead salaries hit $350k: Recruiter
Government introduces gender pay gap bill

Editor's Choice

LIC hunts for investment manager

KARREN VERGARA
A specialised listed investment company is looking for a new fund manager as it overhauls its investment mandate.

ART appoints new board, investment committee members

ANDREW MCKEAN
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has made several high-profile appointments to its board and investment committee.

Industry super defies turbulent markets

KARREN VERGARA
Industry super defied the odds by growing its asset pool by 14% at the end of 2022 while other sectors contracted.

FPA and AFA set to merge

KARREN VERGARA
The two major advice associations will merge to create the Financial Advice Association of Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Lena Ridley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
PROFILE FINANCIAL SERVICES PTY LTD
Profile Financial Services chief executive Lena Ridley is focused on driving change and transforming the business as it steps into a new era. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.