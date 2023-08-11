Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Active Super to face action over greenwashing

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  FRIDAY, 11 AUG 2023   9:23AM

ASIC has filed a suit against Active Super over greenwashing claims, alleging, among other charges, that the super fund was invested in Russian assets after the invasion of Ukraine while purporting otherwise to members.

The markets regulator has commenced civil penalty proceedings alleging "misleading conduct and misrepresentations to the market relating to claims it was an ethical and responsible superannuation fund."

"Active Super represented on their website that they eliminated investments that posed too great a risk to the environment and the community, including tobacco manufacturing, oil tar sands and gambling," ASIC said.

"Active Super also stated that they had added Russia to their list of excluded countries, following the invasion of Ukraine."

ASIC alleges that from 1 February 2021 to 30 June 2023, Active Super "held 28 holdings, either directly or indirectly, which exposed members to securities it claimed to restrict."

Some of the holdings included:

  • Gambling: Skycity Entertainment Group Limited, PointsBet Holdings Limited, The Star Entertainment Group Limited, The Lottery Corporation Limited and Tabcorp Holdings Limited; 
  • Tobacco: Amcor PLC; 
  • Russian entities: Gazprom PJSC and Rosneft Oil Company; 
  • Oil Tar Sands: ConocoPhillips; 
  • Coal Mining: Coronado Global Resources Inc., New Hope Corporation Limited and Whitehaven Coal Limited. 
"ASIC also alleges that following the commencement of the war in Ukraine in February 2022, Active Super made representations from May 2022 that it would stop investments in Russian companies even though Active Super had holdings in Russian securities, which remained in place as at 30 June 2023," the regulator said.

ASIC alleges ESG misrepresentations were made on Active Super's website, disclosure documents and on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

"There is much competition among super funds for new members, and we know that funds seek to attract members with promises their investments will not be exposed to certain industries," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

"When making these claims super funds must have evidence to back their claims and ensure they are not promising exclusions that they cannot guarantee."

In response to the allegations, the fund said: "Active Super has co-operated with ASIC's investigation and welcomes increased scrutiny on ESG disclosure standards as being good for members, the super industry and the community."

"As the matter is before the courts we are unable to comment further."

This is ASIC's third greenwashing civil penalty proceeding, having taken action against Vanguard Investments and against Mercer Super earlier this year.

ASIC's allegations against Vanguard centre around "false and misleading statements and engaged in conduct liable to mislead the public in representing that all securities in the Vanguard Ethically Conscious Global Aggregate Bond Index Fund (Hedged) (Fund) were screened against certain ESG criteria."

ASIC said investments in the fund were based on the Bloomberg Barclays MSCI Global Aggregate SRI Exclusions Float Adjusted Index and "Vanguard claimed the index excluded issuers with significant business activities in a range of industries, including those involving fossil fuels.

"However, ASIC alleges that ESG research was not conducted over a significant proportion of issuers of bonds in the Index and therefore the fund."

As February 2021, ASIC alleges the index and the fund included issuers that violated the applicable ESG criteria, including 42 issuers in the index collectively issued at least 180 bonds; and within the fund, at least 14 issuers that collectively issued at least 27 bonds.

Vanguard said in a statement that it self-identified and self-reported the breach for both the fund and the ETF that was based on that fund (VEFI) to ASIC in early 2021 after identifying that while the fund was managed in alignment with the Bloomberg index methodology and taken action to prevent similar faults in future.

Meantime, the allegations against Mercer Super relate to seven 'Sustainable Plus' investment options offered by the Mercer Super Trust.

ASIC notes that the Sustainable Plus options were marketed as being are suitable for members who "are deeply committed to sustainability" because they excluded investments in companies involved in carbon intensive fossil fuels like thermal coal. Exclusions were also stated to apply to companies involved in alcohol production and gambling.

The regulator alleged that the Sustainable Plus options had investments in companies involved in industries the website statements said were excluded. ASIC noted that the Sustainable Plus options had Investments in 15 companies involved in the extraction or sale of carbon intensive fossil fuels (including AGL Energy Ltd, BHP Group Ltd, Glencore PLC and Whitehaven Coal Ltd); 15 companies involved in the production of alcohol (including Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd, Carlsberg AS, Heineken Holding NV and Treasury Wine Estates Ltd); and 19 companies involved in gambling (including Aristocrat Leisure Limited, Caesar's Entertainment Inc, Crown Resorts Limited and Tabcorp Holdings Limited).

