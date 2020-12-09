Aberdeen Standard pulls plug on Aussie fixed income

Aberdeen Standard Investments will stop offering Australian fixed income strategies, after a strategic reconfiguration of the business.

The team is currently led by Garreth Innes as head of Australian fixed income, including a $180 million income fund that trimmed its fees just last month.

"Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) has decided to cease the management of Australian fixed income products for Australian clients, as part of a strategic reconfiguring of the business," the firm said in a statement.

"We are repositioning our Australian business to focus on key areas of growth to meet client needs. As a result, ASI Australia intends to close the...[three]...locally-domiciled Australian fixed income funds in an orderly manner that treats all clients fairly."

The three strategies that will close are: Aberdeen Standard Diversified Fixed Income Fund; Aberdeen Standard Inflation Linked Bond Fund and Aberdeen Standard Australian Fixed Income Fund.

The fund manager declined to comment on total funds under management of the Aussie fixed income team, the timeline for return of funds to investors, and the future employment of the team's investors.

The team was highly respected (especially for its sector rotation expertise, as one observer noted) but has had a revolving door in terms of leadership.

The head of the team Nick Bishop departed in February 2019, followed by investment director Jasmine Argyrou and credit manager David Murray. Inflation team head Justin Tyler left in September 2017 (for Daintree) and his replacement Michael Moen left too in February 2019.

Aberdeen said there is no impact to ASI's Asian or global fixed income fund range as a result of current move.

"The Australian market will continue to be important to ASI as an investment destination. Over the years we have focused on integrating our global resources with our local footprint to build a strong investment platform," it said.

"Our Asian fixed income team in Singapore and global fixed income team in the UK will continue to cover Australian fixed income as part of their investment universe for our global and regional portfolios, and continue to manage those strategies from the regional hubs."