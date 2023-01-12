Newspaper icon
AAT upholds AFSL cancellation

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 12 JAN 2023   12:12PM

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) has supported ASIC's decision to cancel the AFSL of Olive Financial Markets Pty Ltd (Olive).

Between 2013 and 2018, Olive operated both a managed discretionary account (MDA) service and a superannuation rollover business.

In March 2020, ASIC cancelled the AFS licence of the Gold Coast-based financial services business following concerns it had breached several of its legal obligations, including that its representatives were not adequately trained or competent, and that the firm did not have a compliant dispute resolution system in place.

It also banned Olive's former director Scott John Morrison from providing financial services for seven years.

Following a hearing in early 2021, the AAT found that Olive engaged in unconscionable conduct, prohibited hawking, misleading or deceptive conduct, false or misleading statements, failing to provide appropriate advice, and failing to act in the best interests of clients.

The AAT stated these "problems went undetected, or ignored, over a long period partly because of serious shortcomings in the compliance arrangements and complaints handling process" and that this "bad behaviour went on under the noses of senior managers who manifestly failed to supervise those for whom they were responsible."

Despite improvements made by Olive to its business, the AAT was satisfied that the cancellation of the licence was appropriate.

"The cancellation is the only appropriate option given the seriousness of that conduct and the need to deter similar conduct elsewhere," it said.

