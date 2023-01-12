AAT upholds AFSL cancellation

AAT upholds AFSL cancellationBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 12 JAN 2023 12:12PM
Read more: AAT, AFS, ASIC, Olive Financial Markets, Scott John Morrison
The Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) has supported ASIC's decision to cancel the AFSL of Olive Financial Markets Pty Ltd (Olive).
Between 2013 and 2018, Olive operated both a managed discretionary account (MDA) service and a superannuation rollover business.
In March 2020, ASIC cancelled the AFS licence of the Gold Coast-based financial services business following concerns it had breached several of its legal obligations, including that its representatives were not adequately trained or competent, and that the firm did not have a compliant dispute resolution system in place.
It also banned Olive's former director Scott John Morrison from providing financial services for seven years.
Following a hearing in early 2021, the AAT found that Olive engaged in unconscionable conduct, prohibited hawking, misleading or deceptive conduct, false or misleading statements, failing to provide appropriate advice, and failing to act in the best interests of clients.
The AAT stated these "problems went undetected, or ignored, over a long period partly because of serious shortcomings in the compliance arrangements and complaints handling process" and that this "bad behaviour went on under the noses of senior managers who manifestly failed to supervise those for whom they were responsible."
Despite improvements made by Olive to its business, the AAT was satisfied that the cancellation of the licence was appropriate.
"The cancellation is the only appropriate option given the seriousness of that conduct and the need to deter similar conduct elsewhere," it said.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Bennelong picks new global chief executive
APAC outperforms despite global sustainable finance retreat
Australian equities to outperform in 2023: VanEck
CBRE Investment Management appoints APAC research lead
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
|Sponsored by
Peaks and valleys: navigating the rocky market landscape
Inflation pressures should moderate, although a likely recession affecting countries around the globe has been brought into sharper relief.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Alison Telfer
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD