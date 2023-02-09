"A lawyer's picnic": QAR report slammed

Consumer bodies have criticised the Quality of Advice Review's final report, saying the proposals create a two-tier system whereby poorer Australians will only be able to access conflicted advice.

Super Consumers Australia director Xavier O'Halloran said the regulatory framework proposed by review chair Michelle Levy will result in independent, professional advice being only accessible to those who can afford it. Those who cannot "will be left with the conflicted advice of the banks and super funds."

Among her proposals, and as anticipated, Levy suggested amending the Corporations Act to allow for all financial product advice to be considered personal financial advice and for super funds to provide personal advice where it relates to a members' interests in the fund. Banks and super funds would be subject to the proposed Good Advice Duty.

"The good advice duty isn't nearly good enough. People want access to independent help to avoid poor quality products. This model will entrench the kinds of conflicts that led to the Royal Commission," O'Halloran said.

"A poor performing super fund won't advise its members to find a better deal elsewhere. This is dangerous given 60% of choice super products perform poorly and retirement products currently lack appropriate consumer protections. Under these proposals Australians will continue to miss out on the quality independent advice which would tell them to switch to a better fund."

He also slammed the recommendation that super trustees be free to decide how they charge for the advice.

"Super is not a sector known for its self-control when it comes to fees. Australians have been paying more on super fees than on electricity. Opening up a vein for advice fees to drain people's retirement savings without control is reckless," he said.

Meanwhile, on a similar note, CHOICE's Alan Kirkland said the report is a recipe for another Royal Commission, adding that the new best interests duty for advisers and Good Advice Duty for institutions will be a "lawyer's picnic".

"The biggest scandals in financial advice have involved large banks and super funds, yet they will be the greatest beneficiaries of the recommendations in this report. They will be able to undercut independent professional advisers by pushing out cheap and shoddy advice on a mass scale, provided by unqualified staff," he said.

"... It will take years for the courts to clarify new legal definitions and lots of people will lose money in the meantime."

Both Super Consumers Australia and CHOICE agreed that action must be taken to improve the regulation of advice but said reforms must be practical and not so radical that they undermine consumer protection.

In making these particular recommendations, Levy said: "If the regulatory framework continues to require all personal advice to be given by a financial adviser (where it is given by an individual), it would exacerbate the existing accessibility and affordability issues which are part of the reason for this review."

Responding to the proposal yesterday, Association of Financial Advisers chief executive Phil Anderson said there would need to be controls around the kinds of advice that might apply and education standards for non-relevant providers must also be lifted.

However, he said that if the proposal only allows for simple advice to be provided to people who would not otherwise be able to access advice, it should be encouraged.