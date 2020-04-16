A decade in the dust

The COVID-19 pandemic could lead emerging markets to lose the last decade in progress, as the world sinks deeper into a global recession far worse than the Global Financial Crisis.

That's according to State Street Global Advisors head of global macro policy research Amlan Roy, who argues the International Monetary Fund's prediction of global growth falling to -3% in 2020 could lead to major social disruption.

"The practice of referring to V or W-shaped recoveries has always been puzzling without specification of the angle, depth and time periods associated with such letter references," he said.

"The projections of a deep global recession from the International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook are more worrying for not just economic reasons, but for the social and financial stability of the world.

"In a bad scenario, it could lead to a lost decade for many emerging market countries."

Developed nations need to lend a helping hand to ensure emerging markets do not suffer disproportionately, he said.

"The need of the hour is global coordination to ensure that the lowest deciles of poorest and even rich countries, especially those in the informal sector do not get left behind," Roy said.

"The operational logistics of getting resources (food, water, medicines, funds, etc.) in a timely fashion to those who need it most, requires coordination within and across countries— it is a human crisis not just an economic one."

It comes after the IMF downgraded its forecasts for global growth this year, with its economic counsellor and director of research Gita Gopinath confirming the monstrous scale of the pandemic's teeth.

"We project global growth in 2020 to fall to -3%. This is a downgrade of 6.3 percentage points from January 2020, a major revision over a very short period," she said.

"This makes the Great Lockdown the worst recession since the Great Depression, and far worse than the Global Financial Crisis."

No country will be left unscathed, she said.

"The cumulative loss to global GDP over 2020 and 2021 from the pandemic crisis could be around US$9 trillion, greater than the economies of Japan and Germany, combined," Gopinath said.

"For the first time since the Great Depression both advanced economies and emerging market and developing economies are in recession."

Despite this, BlackRock iShares head of APAC investment strategy, ETF and index investing Thomas Taw said investment inflows into China had soared.

"Following the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in late January, we saw investors shed exposure to China through northbound stock connect as global equity correlations moved higher and the need for liquidity squeezed asset allocators out of equities globally," he said.

"In the last couple of weeks we saw northbound buying and inflows into China ETF's has picked up."

With coronavirus cases slowing in China, investors had recognised the opportunities for alpha as developed markets, like the US, continue to bleed red.

"In our view, China is much closer to being back to normal and the PBoC has more ammunition to spur economic activity in the months to come," Taw said.

"Peak infection rates from the virus appear to have spiked earlier in China, and global investors who have seen Chinese equities outperforming those in US and global in recent months are more optimistic over the alpha opportunities that lie ahead with Chinese equities."

Platinum Asset Management investment specialist Douglas Isles agrees that there are investment opportunities in China, however he argues that the market recovery we have seen so far doesn't seem to be indicative of the end of a bear market.

"Since the markets globally bottomed on March 23, there has been a sharp rally, and some companies are not far from all-time highs reached in what was a bullish market environment only two months ago," he said.

"Investors have favoured companies that appear 'safe', which is at odds with the framework for an economic recovery.

"This rapid disconnect in sentiment from one of the most dramatic economic slowdowns in history is hard to reconcile."

Usually, at the end of a bear market, he said, investors start to buy economically sensitive or cyclical stocks, which has not happened in the last few weeks.

Taw believes the crisis will shift the way we invest.

"One thing I am sure of is that the quarterly economic contraction will be much worse than the height of the GFC," he said.

"The big difference is that the length of contraction will be much shorter with less hangover from systemic risks such as the housing market in 2008.

"This event will force investors to reset and reassess how they look at allocating to equities. Two areas I think will end-up as winners are China and ESG."

Isles agrees, revealing his firm's international fund has more net exposure to China than any other country.

"This includes parcel delivery company, ZTO, diesel engine maker Weichai Power, branded sportswear company Anta Sports, as well as better known companies such as Alibaba, Tencent and Ping An Insurance," he said.

However, Taw said investors should refrain from placing China in the EM bucket.

"We need to be careful about grouping China into Emerging Markets even though it is the largest constituent of the EM index," Taw said.

"When looking at which EM countries are at greatest risk, we tend to look at which have a large amount of debt denominated in US dollars versus which economies are able to independently manage monetary and fiscal policy.

"China is firmly is in the latter bucket."

Over the last ten years we have seen US equities emerge as the global heavyweight in investor's portfolios, he said, but change could be on the horizon.

"We have historically seen shifts in the investment universe around every decade," he said.

"In the 80s countries such as Korea and Japan had the greatest returns, in the 90s it was the US via the tech bubble, and in the 2000s it was China and Emerging Markets such as Brazil.

"The 10's were again dominated by the US, as above. The 20's will see the emergence of a new regime."

A "regime" led by China, he said.

