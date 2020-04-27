A case for flexible asset allocation: First Sentier

Investment managers with fixed multi-asset allocations may have been better served by a flexible approach during the COVID-19 crisis.

That's according to First Sentier Investors, who argue a flexible, dynamic multi-asset approach to investing can thrive in multiple market environments.

"The purpose of [flexible multi-asset allocation] is not simply to increase risk and chase returns but more importantly to avoid risks and be able to move towards capital preservation during times such as this," First Sentier co-head of multi-asset solutions, Kej Somaia told Financial Standard.

The asset manager's Real Return Fund had a 50% allocation to equities in 2020, but by the end of March it had reduced this to a 30% exposure.

"This is a key differentiator when compared with balanced or growth multi-asset funds, which need to maintain their stated allocations at all times," Somaia said.

"[It] goes back to the investor [being able] to select the appropriate risk level for themselves and potentially switch funds, rather than allowing the underlying manager to manage the overall risk.

"Dynamically adjusting allocations and risk can often be done in a much more efficient manner in a real return fund, than exiting and entering another fund."

Strategic asset allocation, in comparison, can be inflexible and cannot always deliver on plans or promises, Somaia said.

"We know that to truly deliver on objectives it's not a case of simply widening the bands around a strategic asset allocation portfolio and hoping to tilt more often and to a larger extent," he said.

"Firstly, the 'objective' for the investment manager in that context is to outperform the strategic asset allocation benchmark, not necessarily to manage to the objective.

"Secondly, the strategic asset allocation framework provides a relative blunt way to reflect shorter views, therefore holding all the underlying building blocks directly (rather than via funds) gives more flexibility and provides efficiency."

Compared to traditional multi-asset products, the fund takes a dynamic approach to its asset allocation, constructed to produce "real returns" with lower volatility and shallower drawdowns than a typical diversified or equities portfolio.

Currently, the multi-asset fund is focused on capital preservation, but believes there to still be investment opportunities in some asset classes amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"While markets may have stabilised in the first couple of weeks of April, we are still in the midst of the health crisis and the economic crisis will play out over an even longer period," Somaia said.

"Therefore, we are still currently focussed on capital preservation rather than chasing opportunities to add more risk back into the portfolio."

Somaia said the fund had recently increased its exposure to gold, while he believes high-yield credit to be attractive from a long-term perspective.

The multi-asset fund had also concentrated its exposure within developed markets over their emerging counterparts.

"Within that macro view, at the time of writing we have preferences for Canadian, Swiss and Indian equities, while we have a view to be underweight to countries such as Italy, Spain and the US," Somaia said.

"These views are driven by our research in to factors such as valuation and momentum which provide us a guidance on relative preferences over the coming weeks and months."

Somaia said the fund had also recently reduced its portfolio duration from over four years to three and a half years.

"During April we are taking the time to revisit our assessment of the economic climate and correlations in the fundamentally driven parts of the portfolio to ensure our portfolio remains diversified and resilient for what will likely be an extended period of volatility as this crisis continues to progress and the new economic reality in a post COVID-19 world unfolds," he said.

It comes after Lonsec upgraded First Sentier's Multi Asset Real Return Fund from 'investment grade' to 'recommended' late last week.

The fund's proactive approach meant it could quickly respond to economic data and market conditions, Somaia said.

"Lonsec noted that we are willing to vary medium-term and dynamic asset allocations significantly, depending on market conditions," he said.

"This proactive approach underpins our strategy and, we believe, differentiates us."

In January, the investment team appointed Heath Palos as a portfolio manager.

Most recently, Palos was the portfolio manager responsible for AMP Capital's diversified superannuation funds, and prior to this, he worked as a multi-asset portfolio manager at Macquarie Group.

