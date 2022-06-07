3iQ introduces inaugural Australian products

3iQ Digital Asset Management has chosen Cboe Australia to launch its inaugural Australian products.

From today, the fund manager will offer Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs to Australian investors on the Cboe Australia exchange. The funds are designed to provide investors with an opportunity for long-term capital appreciation and exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Of note, the ETFs 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin Feeder ETF (BT3Q) and 3iQ CoinShares Ether Feeder ETF (ET3Q) are feeder funds that invest directly in the Canadian-domiciled 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF and 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF. Both funds are issued by Perpetual.

Cboe Australia chief executive Vic Jokovic said that increased investor interest in cryptocurrency exposure has driven asset managers to offer new, innovative products.

Jokovic said: "We're proud to partner with 3iQ to bring their world-class Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs to Australian investors."

"For many investors, it's imperative that they invest in products issued by managers with a long track record in the asset class. 3iQ offers Australians seeking to invest in cryptocurrency with an outstanding record of achievement in digital asset funds management."

3iQ Digital Asset Management chairman and chief executive Fred Pye added: "Many Australians are eager to invest in cryptocurrency but have found it cumbersome and daunting to do."

"Now, thanks to BT3Q and ET3Q, we're able to help investors navigate and understand the evolving digital asset space with investment solutions that provide exposure to cryptocurrencies in the same easy-to-use and secure ETF structures they're accustomed to."

Currently, 3iQ manages over $1.8 billion in crypto assets however, Pye warns that these products are considered high risk and investors should tread carefully when assessing their risk profile.

"Any potential investor should consider the latest product disclosure statement for the Bitcoin ETF and the Ether ETF before deciding whether to acquire, or continue to hold, an investment in these funds," Pye said.

The Canadian cryptocurrency ETFs initially launched on 9 April 2020 and were pioneers in the global race to list Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. As early as 2016 3iQ began the process of approval for a publicly traded Bitcoin fund with the Ontario Securities Commission.

In 2019 the fund manager submitted a prospectus for regulatory approval which was shot down under the proviso that Bitcoin was an "illiquid asset". Subsequently, Bitcoin was barred from being traded on established exchanges as it was viewed as a product that was not in the public interest.

However, after a successful court appeal that ruled the Ontario Securities Exchange had overstepped its regulatory role, the floodgates to Canadian markets and the world opened.

Founder and executive director of blockchain consultancy Labrys Lachan Feeney expressed great enthusiasm for 3iQ's latest product launch.

Feeney said: "It's always a positive sign for mainstream adoption of blockchain when new Bitcoin and Ether ETFs are listed. 3IQ's ETFs will create easier, regulated and safer exposure to cryptocurrency for mainstream investors."

"Ultimately the easier it is to gain exposure to blockchain and its assets, the faster the adoption of blockchain technology will occur. 3IQ is helping propel the entire industry forward."