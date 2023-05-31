Newspaper icon
Zurich, InterPrac,Sequoia back pro-bono advice

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 31 MAY 2023   12:07PM

The Pro Bono Financial Advice Network (PFAN) has joined forces with Zurich Assure, InterPrac and Sequoia to deliver pro bono advice to individuals living with personal health issues.

Through the partnership, the financial institutions will work with the not-for-profit to assist individuals suffering from serious illness or disability.

Zurich said its life insurance advice business will work with PFAN to help Australians access personal insurance advice and insurance claims assistance. This includes evaluating claims eligibility, preparing, reviewing and lodging claims applications and ongoing claims management.

Head of Zurich Sandhya Maini explained recent research conducted by Zurich shows that in the event of an illness or injury impacting their primary income, almost 40% of individuals would only have sufficient financial resources for up to two weeks.

"In addition, one in three people indicated they had no financial backup plan in these circumstances," she said.

"Seeking and obtaining the right advice at the right time can make a significant and positive difference. For this reason, and consistent with our values as an organisation, Zurich remains committed to helping those most in need."

Through PFAN, InterPrac and Sequoia's network of advisers can now register their interest in providing pro bono financial advice.

"InterPrac and Sequoia are pleased to support those who need advice the most, by participating in this program," said InterPrac chief executive Garry Crole.

"In our opinion, the best investment anyone can make is to appoint a financial planner or wealth coach."

Established in 2014, PFAN works with the Multiple Sclerosis network throughout Australia, connecting individuals through referral partners to locally based advisers.

Advisers registered with PFAN are given the opportunity to take on one pro bono client per year.

PFAN chair Nicola Beswick said she is delighted that the firms have joined the network.

"Our mission is to help improve the financial well-being of Australians living with serious illness or disability, by providing pro bono financial advice, and to inspire others to do the same," she said.

"Having the support from trusted brands like Zurich Assure, InterPrac and Sequoia enables us to service more clients and ultimately extend our services to others that need our assistance. We also hope to inspire the next generation of advisers and increase awareness of the value that we bring to others through our profession."

Read more: InterPracPFANSequoiaZurich AssureBono Financial Advice NetworkGarry CroleNicola BeswickSandhya Maini
