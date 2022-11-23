Zurich Australia adds chief information officer

Zurich Australia adds chief information officerBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | WEDNESDAY, 23 NOV 2022 12:48PM
The financial services giant will welcome a chief information officer in January, relocating from Hong Kong.
Deepak Budhiraja is currently chief information and technology officer at Sun Life Financial. He will commence in the new role with Zurich on January 16 in Sydney.
He brings more than two decades' experience in senior roles within financial services, including as chief information officer and chief client officer for Sun Life Vietnam and director of technology for Sun Life's Asia Service Centre, which also supported the Canadian business.
He also spent 10 years at DSC Technology in the Life Insurance Practice, working with clients in the US, Singapore and India.
"Deepak brings an impressive breadth of international experience to this role, including a strong capability in formulating digital roadmaps and a passion for innovation and customers," Zurich Australia and New Zealand chief operating officer Hilary Bates said.
"We very much look forward to Deepak joining in the new year and welcoming him as a key member of the local Zurich team."
It is the second major appointment for Zurich in as many weeks. Just last week Zurich named Mathew Drennan as its new chief investment officer.
