YouTube fundie name erased from flagship

The star UK fund manager who infamously took to YouTube to issue a heartfelt apology for his fund being suspended, has had his name erased from his flagship trust as investment responsibilities are transferred to another manager.

The Woodford Patient Capital Trust is now listed on the London Stock Exchange as the Schroder UK Public Private Trust after Schroders was appointed portfolio manager.

"Following a smooth handover, the board is confident that the portfolio manager's expertise in both public and private assets, alongside its deep sector experience, will enable the portfolio to deliver sustainable value and positive long-term shareholder returns," Schroders chair Susan Searle said.

"I have been highly impressed with the Schroders team and their approach, having worked closely with them during the transition. The board and I look forward to keeping shareholders updated as Schroders gets started as our new portfolio manager."

Schroders will not take a management fee for three months, after that it will be paid a management fee at the rate of 1.0% per annum on market capitalisation up to £600 million and 0.8% per annum thereafter.

There is no performance fee payable until 31 December 2022, at which point Schroders will be eligible to a fee of 15% of any excess returns above a NAV per share of 77p.

Meanwhile, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority released its latest Financial Stability Report.

In the report, the policy committee found that greater consistency between the liquidity of a fund's assets and its redemption terms needs to be achieved.

"Liquidity of funds' assets should be assessed by reference to the price discount needed for a quick sale of a representative sample (or vertical slice) of those assets or the time period needed for a sale which avoids a material price discount," the FCA said.

"In the US, the Securities and Exchange Commission has recently adopted measures of liquidity based on this concept."

The FCA is considering how the findings of this report could be implemented in the market.

These sorts of liquidity issues triggered the beginning of Woodford's year of woe after he was forced to suspend trading amid a flood of redemptions in his Woodford Equity Income Fund in June.