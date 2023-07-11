Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Young people 'locked out' of superannuation: ISA

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 11 JUL 2023   11:33AM

Industry Super Australia (ISA) is calling for a "discriminatory legal relic" that denies Australian adolescents from receiving superannuation contributions to be overturned.

ISA said about 375,000 young workers aren't entitled to compulsory super contributions, unless they work over 30 hours weekly with the same employer. This prevents an estimated $330 million annually from being contributed to the superannuation accounts of people under the age of 18.

ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said: "This is an out-of-date law that discriminates against our youngest workers just as they're starting out - it's unfair and the law needs to be modernised."

"Locking thousands of teen workers out of our world class retirement savings system is not giving them the super start to work they deserve. How can we explain that young workers don't get super while an older colleague doing the same job does?"

A UMR survey of 1075 people found near universal support for the payment of super for all workers - with 85% of respondents agreeing with the principle that super should be paid to all workers.

Yet, most workers under the age of 18 are denied superannuation contributions, as over 90% of teenagers typically work less than the 30-hour weekly threshold required to receive superannuation entitlements. Still, paid employment is a consistent part of life for most teenage workers, with 75% of under 18s employed for six to 12 months each year.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

This early career discrimination not only financially impacts young workers but also imposes an administrative burden on employers who are required to monitor the working hours of those under 18. This becomes particularly challenging given the highly casual nature of the workforce and when employers pay super quarterly, ISA said.

Removing the current legislative threshold could result in young workers receiving an additional $885 each annually in superannuation contributions. If these contributions were made available to young workers, decades of compound interest would see this amount increase to $10,200 by their retirement, ISA modelled. It would also promote engagement with the super system at an earlier age.

"Removing the 30-hour threshold wouldn't just be fair for young workers, it would be good for the employers who have to face the administrative nightmare of keeping track of the weekly hours of a highly casual workforce," Dean said.

When the superannuation system was established in 1992, under 18s were negotiated into the legislation because it was feared fees and insurance would erode smaller super balances. However, fees for lower account balances are capped and insurance isn't automatically offered to super members under the age of 25 with balances less than $6000.

Read more: SuperannuationISAYoung workerIndustry Super AustraliaRetirementBernie Dean
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Greg Combet steps down as IFM Investors, ISA chair
ISA welcomes back former chair
HESTA generates 9.59% investment return
AustralianSuper posts solid return for FY23
Rest bolsters impact portfolio with private equity investment
Super funds embrace offshore investment, internal teams
AustralianSuper names deputy chief investment officer
ASIC nudges trustees on member fund compliance
Rainmaker MySuper index outdoes S&P ASX 200
Consultation opens on NALI reforms

Editor's Choice

Ownership changes spur upheaval in unit trust sector

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:45PM
Fund managers that were recently acquired or have undergone significant structural changes are seeing massive outflows within their unit trust business to the tune of $21 billion.

Praemium hires governance, risk chief

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
Praemium now has a fully stocked executive team, with the appointment of a chief governance and risk officer completing chief executive Anthony Wamsteker's refresh.

Advice firm revenues jump 45%

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
Despite employing fewer staff and a reduction in client numbers, financial advice firms saw revenues shoot up by nearly 50% from two years ago.

Federated Hermes secures $486m for private equity fund

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:13PM
Federated Hermes has closed its fifth private equity co-investment fund (PEC V), exceeding its initial fundraising target by a substantial margin.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Patrick Hodgens

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND PORTFOLIO MANAGER
FIRETRAIL INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
After close to three decades at Macquarie, Patrick Hodgens decided it was time for something different, applying his 34 years' experience in managing equity funds to a clean slate. He says it was the right decision. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.